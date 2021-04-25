TYPICAL: Coca-Cola Requires a Valid ID to Attend Its Annual Shareholders Meeting But Disparages Georgia for Mandating an ID When Voting

By Jim Hoft | 3 April 2021

GATEWAY PUNDIT — Coca-Cola came out strong against Georgia’s new law which helps ensure free and fair elections in the state:

Facing mounting pressure, Delta Air Lines’ and Coca-Cola’s chief executives came out forcefully against Georgia’s newly enacted elections bill Wednesday, both calling it “unacceptable” — a stark difference from the companies’ previous, more muted statements.

“After having time to now fully understand all that is in the bill, coupled with discussions with leaders and employees in the Black community, it’s evident that the bill includes provisions that will make it harder for many underrepresented voters, particularly Black voters, to exercise their constitutional right to elect their representatives. That is wrong,” CEO Ed Bastian said in a memo sent to all Delta employees worldwide. His first statement praised aspects of the new law, and said it “improved considerably during the legislative process.”

Hours later, Coca-Cola’s CEO joined Delta’s in condemning the legislation, calling it a “step backwards” in an interview with CNBC. […]