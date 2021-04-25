Western US States Prepare For 1st-Ever Water Shortage Declaration; Hoover Dam Hydroelectric Generation At Risk

By Tyler Durden | 18 April 2021

ZERO HEDGE — As the man-made lakes which store water for millions of people in the western United States are projected to shrink to historic lows in the coming months, state officials prepare for what could trigger the first-ever federally declared water shortage, which would prompt cutbacks in water usage in Arizona and Nevada.

According to the Associated Press, the US Bureau of Reclamation’s 24-month projections released this week forecast that less water will flow from the Rocky Mountains through Lake Powell and Lake Mead, and into the Southwest desert regions to the Gulf of California. The two lakes are expected to suffer from water shortages that could threaten the supply of the Colorado River which farms and sprawling cities rely on.

Lake Mead is projected to fall below 1,075 feet for the first time in June 2021, the level which will trigger the shortage declaration under agreements negotiated by seven states which are reliant on Colorado River water; Arizona, California, Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming. […]