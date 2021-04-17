The Big (P)harma Mafia’s HPV Vaccine Scam

In 2005 — a year before Gardasil licensed the first four-strain HPV vaccine recommended for girls ages 12 to 13 — the American Cancer Society (ACS) estimated that there were 10,370 cervical cancer diagnoses and 3,710 related deaths.

Gardasil was fast-tracked following a study of only 1,200 girls under the age of 16 before being recommended universally for all 11- to 12-year-old girls. No studies examined the vaccination’s effect on children with preexisting health problems or its use in combination with other vaccines routinely given to American adolescents. A similar vaccine called Cervarix, which was licensed in the U.S. in 2009, was studied for less than six years among fewer than 1,200 healthy girls under the age of 15.

During the first year that Gardasil was on the market, Merck spent $100 million advertising its HPV vaccine.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) reported that by 2017, 71% of adolescent girls had received more than one dose of HPV vaccine and there was a 68% coverage rate among all adolescents.

However, the ACS in 2018 estimated an increase in cervical cancer — 13,240 cases and 4,170 deaths — though the stated purpose of the vaccines is to reduce cervical cancer. This represents an substantial increase in cervical cancer cases in the U.S. after 12 years of HPV vaccine use.

A critical thinker might consider that there are 40 different strains of HPV. Almost all sexually active people are infected at some point, and the immune system deals with it nearly always. However, Gardasil only targets HPV Types 6, 11, 16 and 18. Cervarix targets 16 and 18. Type 16 and 18 have been linked to some cases of cervical cancer, but they’re a rare type of HPV. Type 16 was present in only 1.5% of cases, and Type 18 was present in only 0.8%. HPV Types 52, 62 and 84 are the most prevalent, and none of these are countered with current vaccines. Types 6 and 11 are warts.

The National Cancer Institute states that only 0.68% of women will ever be diagnosed with cervical cancer, and a third of those will die of it. The rare HPV 16 and 18 types would not be the causation in the majority of cancer cases. There are many other factors, including genetic predisposition.

The rationale the ACS has given for setting its 80% HPV vaccine-coverage goal is based on the number of reported cancers and cancer deaths associated with chronic HPV infection in the United States. ACS’ aggressive goal involves administering to all American children — both boys and girls — two doses of human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine by 2026.

To gain that coverage, 14 million more preteen children will need to complete the two-dose series, for a total of 57.62 million doses above and beyond the number of vaccinations given to date. How are they going to accomplish this? By advertising disinformation, fear and guilt, of course.

The HPV vaccine is one of the most expensive vaccines on the CDC’s list of recommended childhood vaccinations, costing a pricey $168 to $204 per dose, with Merck being the sole producer of the HPV vaccine (Gardasil) in the U.S. It’s paid for by Obamacare (taxpayers), thus driving up the system’s insurance costs.

The drug reaction to the HPV vaccine is easily the highest of the lot.

In the U.S., there were more than 58,000 adverse reactions — including 427 deaths — reported following HPV vaccine injections. What makes these numbers even more shocking is the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA’s) estimate that less than 1% of all vaccine-related adverse reactions are ever reported.

Part of the problem is that many doctors don’t even know that there is a government system for reporting adverse events. It’s called the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS). For those who are aware and report, the system is complicated and time consuming to use. Another barrier to reporting adverse reactions is what doctors are “taught” in medical school that vaccines are so safe and are told they may never encounter a vaccine reaction during their entire career.

A 2016 study out of Canada highlighted the under-reporting of vaccine injuries. The study looked at the records of more than 195,000 girls who had received HPV vaccines. Within 42 days of HPV vaccination, nearly 22,000 of the girls had emergency room visits (n=19,351) or hospitalizations (n=958). However, only 198 adverse events were reported.

HPV-vaccine-associated injuries include (but are not limited to) muscle pain and weakness; encephalopathy (brain inflammation); rheumatoid arthritis; Guillain-Barré syndrome (GBS); multiple sclerosis; amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); lupus; POTS; chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS); primary ovarian failure (POV); strokes; seizures; facial paralysis; and sudden cardiac death. Tragically, many adolescents have been accused of “faking” their illnesses right up until their death.

Trading primary ovarian failure for prevention of rare cervical cancer:

The pHarma is not backing down on this vaccine. In fact, they’re doubling down. In October 2018, the FDA announced it is extending its HPV vaccine age range of 9 and 26 to the upper limit of age 45 for both men and women. Yes, middle-age men, too, are on the Harma Mafia radar.