The Big (P)harma Mafia’s HPV Vaccine Scam

In 2005 — a year before Gardasil licensed the first four-strain HPV vaccine recommended for girls ages 12 to 13 — the American Cancer Society (ACS) estimated that there were 10,370 cervical cancer diagnoses and 3,710 related deaths.
Gardasil was fast-tracked following a study of only 1,200 girls under the age of 16 before being recommended universally for all 11- to 12-year-old girls. No studies examined the vaccination’s effect on children with preexisting health problems or its use in combination with other vaccines routinely given to American adolescents. A similar vaccine called Cervarix, which was licensed in the U.S. in 2009, was studied for less than six years among fewer than 1,200 healthy girls under the age of 15.
During the first year that Gardasil was on the market, Merck spent $100 million advertising its HPV vaccine.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) reported that by 2017, 71% of adolescent girls had received more than one dose of HPV vaccine and there was a 68% coverage rate among all adolescents.
However, the ACS in 2018 estimated an increase in cervical cancer — 13,240 cases and 4,170 deaths — though the stated purpose of the vaccines is to reduce cervical cancer. This represents an substantial increase in cervical cancer cases in the U.S. after 12 years of HPV vaccine use.
A critical thinker might consider that there are 40 different strains of HPV. Almost all sexually active people are infected at some point, and the immune system deals with it nearly always. However, Gardasil only targets HPV Types 6, 11, 16 and 18. Cervarix targets 16 and 18. Type 16 and 18 have been linked to some cases of cervical cancer, but they’re a rare type of HPV. Type 16 was present in only 1.5% of cases, and Type 18 was present in only 0.8%. HPV Types 52, 62 and 84 are the most prevalent, and none of these are countered with current vaccines. Types 6 and 11 are warts.
The National Cancer Institute states that only 0.68% of women will ever be diagnosed with cervical cancer, and a third of those will die of it. The rare HPV 16 and 18 types would not be the causation in the majority of cancer cases. There are many other factors, including genetic predisposition.
The rationale the ACS has given for setting its 80% HPV vaccine-coverage goal is based on the number of reported cancers and cancer deaths associated with chronic HPV infection in the United States. ACS’ aggressive goal involves administering to all American children — both boys and girls — two doses of human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine by 2026.
To gain that coverage, 14 million more preteen children will need to complete the two-dose series, for a total of 57.62 million doses above and beyond the number of vaccinations given to date. How are they going to accomplish this? By advertising disinformation, fear and guilt, of course.
The HPV vaccine is one of the most expensive vaccines on the CDC’s list of recommended childhood vaccinations, costing a pricey $168 to $204 per dose, with Merck being the sole producer of the HPV vaccine (Gardasil) in the U.S. It’s paid for by Obamacare (taxpayers), thus driving up the system’s insurance costs.
The drug reaction to the HPV vaccine is easily the highest of the lot.
In the U.S., there were more than 58,000 adverse reactions — including 427 deaths — reported following HPV vaccine injections. What makes these numbers even more shocking is the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA’s) estimate that less than 1% of all vaccine-related adverse reactions are ever reported.
Part of the problem is that many doctors don’t even know that there is a government system for reporting adverse events. It’s called the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS). For those who are aware and report, the system is complicated and time consuming to use. Another barrier to reporting adverse reactions is what doctors are “taught” in medical school that vaccines are so safe and are told they may never encounter a vaccine reaction during their entire career.
A 2016 study out of Canada highlighted the under-reporting of vaccine injuries. The study looked at the records of more than 195,000 girls who had received HPV vaccines. Within 42 days of HPV vaccination, nearly 22,000 of the girls had emergency room visits (n=19,351) or hospitalizations (n=958). However, only 198 adverse events were reported.
HPV-vaccine-associated injuries include (but are not limited to) muscle pain and weakness; encephalopathy (brain inflammation); rheumatoid arthritis; Guillain-Barré syndrome (GBS); multiple sclerosis; amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); lupus; POTS; chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS); primary ovarian failure (POV); strokes; seizures; facial paralysis; and sudden cardiac death. Tragically, many adolescents have been accused of “faking” their illnesses right up until their death.
Trading primary ovarian failure for prevention of rare cervical cancer:
The pHarma is not backing down on this vaccine. In fact, they’re doubling down. In October 2018, the FDA announced it is extending its HPV vaccine age range of 9 and 26 to the upper limit of age 45 for both men and women. Yes, middle-age men, too, are on the Harma Mafia radar.
>… Merck spent $100 million advertising its HPV vaccine.
In one of his videos on vaccine safety and efficacy, Neil Miller points out one aspect of this (watch from 1h11m40s at this link): not every country allows pharma companies to market directly to consumers; the US is one country that does — a large amount of money is spent on this advertising, which of course means significant revenue for media outlets — these same media outlets are then reluctant to air programming or publish content that may contradict the safety and efficacy claims of the pharma companies, or otherwise offend them, because they could lose a lot of revenue if advertising is pulled.
The other aspect of such marketing is that it creates a ‘pull’ factor among patients/consumers, which can lead to abuse when/if doctors don’t/can’t resist requests/pressure from patients.
2 Year Old killed in Moderna Covid Vaxx(Gene modification) Trial ,Blood Clot, Time for Brain Washed Parents to Wake Up. (vid 5 Mins in)
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/uk-column-news-16th-april-2021_EoDzgxAClUNK497.html
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/the-1st-casualties-of-the-children-vaccine-trials_jMutpg3jS2eew1l.html
Animal mRNA studies.
Those who survive right after the initial COVID jabs are not out of the woods. People could die in the near future from organ failure or other health problems due to increased susceptibility to viruses (even the common cold) caused by the vaccine. That is, the viral disease intensifies for those vaccinated, where the body reacts to being challenged by a virus and turns against (ATTACKS) itself.
https://www.vaccinesandchristianity.org/2021/03/14/animal-studies-those-who-initially-survive-the-covid-vaccine-could-die-in-the-near-future/
HRH Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh the British Queen Elizabeth’s husband he said in 1981 on the link below, “If population is not controlled voluntarily,it will be controlled involuntarily by an increase in disease, starvation and war.”
https://globalpossibilities.org/united-nations-u-n-agenda-21-depopulation-of-95-of-world-by-year-2030-is-now-underway-signed-and-approved-by-200-world-leaders/
Eustace Mullins NWO
https://vimeo.com/537674246
https://www.heritage-history.com/site/hclass/secret_societies/ebooks/pdf/mullins_order.pdf
https://chinhnghia.com/Griffin-DescentIntoSlavery1980.pdf
https://ia600306.us.archive.org/19/items/TheWorldConquerors-TheRealWarCriminals1958/MARSCHALKOLouis-The_World_Conquerors_1958–OCR.pdf
https://ia803004.us.archive.org/19/items/secret-world-government_201906/secret-world-government.pdf
ATOMIC BOMBSHELL: ROTHSCHILDS PATENTED COVID-19 BIOMETRIC TESTS IN 2015. AND 2017.
https://silview.media/2020/10/04/atomic-bombshell-rothschilds-patented-covid-19-biometric-tests-in-2015-and-2017/
Great links Edward,
Allow me to add some structure via my response to a Brandon Smith Article
”
Brandon,
I wish I could share your optimism.
From day one I had thought that they needed convincing blood and gore for people to fully comply. We haven’t seen that yet, but then SPARS 2025 confirmed my worst fear, they gamed out similar moralities in that 2017 exercise. They knew the “fake virus” could not bring about this end.. To appreciate this better, consider the research conducted on the Spanish Flu.
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC2862332/
or look at some of Dr Kaufman’s work, In short, Event 201 was the start, This is only ACT 1. The setting of the table…the WEF’s projections on deaths are spelled out in SPARS 2025 …READ IT! and ask why hasn’t Zero Hedge done a piece on it?
https://www.centerforhealthsecurity.org/our-work/publications/the-spars-pandemic-2025-2028-a-futuristic-scenario-to-facilitate-medical-countermeasure-communication
I hope I have gotten your attention.
The Vaccines being administered, likely just the MRNA types, not Astro and JNJ
https://www.bnnbloomberg.ca/how-j-j-and-astrazeneca-differ-from-the-mrna-vaccines-from-pfizer-and-moderna-1.1589765
and the tests being conducted;
Likely the militarily administered ones are adding the mutagen required to bring about the blood and gore just over the horizon and triggered electronically. Add the Catch-and-Bus of hundreds of thousands of illegals and you get a Petri Dish of Cholera and Bacteria that give license to a new narrative, that the “Virus” has mutated and jumps species into our livestock, chickens and house pets…
The Corona Hoax crowd experiences a QANON Moment and becomes confounded and scared.
The Great Reset is very much on track..Sorry
You will own nothing and be happy is not a state of being, it is a deal. We all wake up to a “No Bid” market and empty 401 K’s..A debt jubilee is offered but with a catch.. Social Credit on a UBI ; But this will not be possible without a break of the old payments system along with a new alternative, This is where I see the Permissionless and Trustless DLT Tech (Blockchain) get shown the door for Fed Coin, Libra Coin (FB), and whatever else Google, Amazon, and Visa have brewing. at first the UBI is administered in the old legacy system-Direct Bank Deposit…Then a harmless GPS in your bi-yearly booster is offered for “our safety…Enter the Gates Coin, which is not a token but a quasi token or platform.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xnYOm3yu9-E
The end goal is a culling of the herd via famine , a culling of essentials to non essentials…
Long Game? ,,,This exercise is live and looks like it will take another 8.or 9 years into 2030
Who is this guy???
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/David_Starr_Jordan
Share this with others so that they do not go into shock when the real big Boogie Man enters in ACT II Remember, its all a fiction