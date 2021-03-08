Revisiting the 27-Minute Parkland Video That Showed Absolutely Nothing

Some might call it a non-disclosure disclosure.

Surveillance footage that was eventually released by the Broward County Sheriff’s department runs about 27 minutes long. According to the time stamp on the video, the footage begins at 2:22 p.m. on Feb. 14, 2018, less than one minute before police claim that suspect Nickolas Cruz opened fire inside the freshman building. It ends at 2:49 p.m.

What does this video show? Absolutely nothing.

During the first 58 seconds, we see various individuals driving a golf cart down empty exterior corridors. A few people — we can only assume they’re people because they’re are deliberately obscured by blur boxes — are seen just lingering around near by. This is followed by 26 minutes of footage of an exterior empty sidewalk where nothing is happening.

The video ultimately comes across as an insult to viewers’ intelligence.

Supposedly, deputy Scot Peterson is shown lurking in dark shadows, “obstructed by a pole.” Can you spot him?

Look at those shadows in the main photo at the top of the page of this post and in the video itself. Why such long shadows? It is at 2:24 p.m. and a 25-degree latitude. Solar noon that day was 12:34 p.m. Sunset is not until 6:13 p.m in this location on this date.

According to the timeline of the shooting from the Sun Sentinel, Nikolas Cruz was dropped off by Uber at 2:19 p.m. After getting suited in body armor at some undisclosed location, he then entered the freshman building at 2:21 p.m. The school confirmed that Cruz exited the building at 2:28 p.m. and blended in with other students, who were fleeing campus.

Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel said the sidewalk footage “speaks for itself.”

Winter Watch contends that this is all part of the “local police are yokels” psyop narrative. It’s also a “hey, looking over there” distraction away from the real issue: proof of a crime scene.

A pre-crime agenda is also tossed in for good measure.

CONFUSION AGENT: An agent whose job is to produce confusion by disseminating confounding information.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Oh, what a tangled web we weave when first we practice to deceive.

Lies seriously damage communities. Anyone who has considered the consequences of deception knows it will seriously damage a society, and that society will eventually collapse. Trust and honesty are essential to communication and, thus, the ability to function and make sound decisions. Trust is a foundation upon which humans build relationships. I now believe destruction of trust and the literal creation of a post-truth world is one of the objectives of these operations.

One problem with deception is that one lie eventually leads to another and then another. Soon, the deceivers become a victim of their own lies, trapped in a dishonest web that demands lots of energy to protect.

Abraham Lincoln put it well: “No man has a good enough memory to be a successful liar.”

At the time we asked, “Are we hitting peak deception with this Broward County insult to our intelligence?” Any thinking person looking at the video would had to wonder.

The Crime Syndicate running these ops painted itself into quite a tight box, especially with such poorly executed events like Las Vegas. It puts out so much disinformation that it loses track of reality. Thus, it resorts to releasing a 26-minute video (taken at a different time of day) of an empty sidewalk right at the moment a mass school shooting is allegedly going down.

Update on Nikolas Cruz

Cruz’s trial, initially scheduled to begin on Jan. 27, 2020, was originally delayed until mid-year to allow his lawyers more time to build their case. As of June 2020, the case has been delayed indefinitely.

A search today of Nikolas Cruz in Florida’s Dept of Corrections database reveals: “No offender records were found that matched your search criteria.”