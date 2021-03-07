The Male-Privilege Claim Joins Mass Delusion Mismatch of Perception and Reality

Of late we have been checking off the boxes on the mass delusional clown world gap between perception and reality.

Another involves the lie about male privilege. This chart shows the St. Louis Fed’s latest report on labor participation among U.S.-born men (aka “natives”). Looks like the eight years of Obamanomics has really put the lid on the coffin and accelerated an already bad trend — and this in a supposed “recovery.” But four years of Trump did little to reverse the trend – and the Scamdemic has nailed the coffin shut.

Now the Biden Red Vanguard administration promises to flood an economy on it’s back with low wage migrants from Latin America.

Among natives without a high school degree, the fraction who were neither working nor looking for work rose from 26 percent in 1994 to 35 percent in 2015. Over the same period, the fraction of their immigrant counterparts who were out of the labor force actually declined from 12 percent to 8 percent.

Here is the real privileged group- plutocrats. Cui bono? “An Oxfam report found billionaires‘ wealth increased by $3.9 trillion from last March to December globally.

This is the so-called native-born male privilege that the social justice warrior (SJW) cucks and bitches go on and on about. Don’t miss what I have to say about this SJW plague.

They often have “trigger words” that will get them riled. This is mostly based on an “I feel” and “I’m special” mentality or meme.

Unfortunately, because this delusional mindset is reinforced by the controlled mainstream media and corrupted entertainment complex, they have gotten away with intimidating their so-called “oppressors” who are reluctant to stand up to them.

No wonder the U.S. has created an on-the-plantation police state. No wonder mind-numbing drugs are being aerosoled overhead, put into the drinking water and dispensed as pharma.

Horseman of the Apocalypse: Fentanyl

Threat to Whites: The Opioid Plague

And The Big D (depression) is close at hand. This is a volcano ready to erupt.