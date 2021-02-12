Military Occupation of the U.S. Capitol Will Continue Through the End of the Year, Per Biden’s Orders

This regime lacks legitimacy.

By Shane Trejo | 13 February 2021

BIG LEAGUE POLITICS — President-Imposed Joe Biden will continue the military occupation of the U.S. Capitol until at least the end of this year, as his regime loses legitimacy following the Senate’s shameful rubber-stamping of an election marred with unprecedented fraud.

FOX 5 DC is reporting that the National Security Council is plotting with the Department of Defense for support beyond the date of Mar. 12. They obtained an email in which deep state forces claimed they are planning a meeting on Wednesday to discuss the specifics.

“If it’s not possible to sustain at the current level with NG personnel, we need to establish the number of NG personnel (DCNG and out-of-state) we can sustain for an extended period – at least through Fall 2021 – and understand additional options for providing DoD support, to include use of reserve personnel, as well as active component,” wrote acting Assistant Secretary of Defense for Homeland Defense and Global Security Robert Salesses in the email. […]