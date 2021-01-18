18-Year-Old Exposes Her Parents On Twitter For Attending Capitol Riots

By Mary Margaret Olohan | 13 January 2021

DAILY CALLER — An 18-year-old Massachusetts girl exposed her family members on Twitter after she recognized them as participants in last week’s Capitol riot.

Helena Duke described the move as emotional in an interview with Good Morning America but said that “at the same time, if I did nothing I felt that I was as bad as them,” according to a local ABC outlet.

Rioters supporting President Donald Trump stormed the United States Capitol building Jan. 6, committing acts of vandalism and postponing the certification process as members of Congress were forced to evacuate the building. Duke found pictures of her mother, uncle and aunt participating in the riot and posted them to Twitter, the ABC affiliate reported.

“Hi mom,” Duke tweeted in a post that has since gone viral. “Remember the time you told me I shouldn’t go to BLM protests because they could get violent…this you?” […]