Protest Erupts In Front Of Radical MI Sec of State Jocelyn Benson’s Home After Lawmakers Discover All MI County Clerks Were Ordered to Delete All Election Related Data From Computers [VIDEO]

By Patty McMurray | 6 December 2020

GATEWAY PUNDIT — On Friday, Kristina Karamo, host of the Kristina Karamo Project, Dr. Linda Lee Tarver a 29-year former Secretary of State election integrity liaison, and Angelic Johnson, went to Lansing, Michigan to put Michigan’s Democrat Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson on notice after it was discovered by Phil Kline, director of the Amistad Project of the Thomas More Society, that Benson had given the far-left Rock The Vote group full “front door access” to Michigan voter rolls.

100 Percent Fed Up – According to Karamo, the information provided to Rock The Vote, a far-left activist group that identifies as “non-partisan,” included sensitive data like social security numbers, addresses, birth dates, and eye color of Michigan residents. According to Amistad’s Phil Kline, Rock the Vote was also given the ability to add names to the MI voter rolls.

Karamo, who traveled to Lansing with Tarver and Johnson, posted a video of her visit to Secretary of State Benson’s office on our 100 Percent Fed Up Facebook page. The Christian Republican activist told us that Dr. Linda Lee Tarver and Angelic Johnson are plaintiffs in a case that Amistad has filed on their behalf against MI Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson for providing Rock The Vote with the private information of MI residents. […]

