High Profile Covid-1984 Vaccinations Faked?

As the Covid-1984 vaccines are rolled out, observers have been reporting on black magik and ninja vaccines. One hospital’s deception was so blatant that they claimed to use a second vaccine for authenticity.

When it comes time for the injection, it appears that the person administering the shot doesn’t push down on the plunger — the plunger looks like it is already depressed.”

It’s not that it “looks” or “appears” that way. It very clearly was already depressed.

If the vaccine is so safe & effective… Why would they fake an injection? This does not promote confidence…pic.twitter.com/S5HycgIZ3l — Spiro (@o_rips) December 17, 2020

The hospital responded:

“After numerous reports emerged on social media claiming one of the five nurses receiving a vaccination on Tuesday did not receive a full dose of vaccine, we want to remove any doubt raised that he was not fully vaccinated and further strengthen confidence in the vaccination process,” UMC said in a statement to KTSM. “The nurse in question today was vaccinated again. UMC has confirmed with the US Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) that re-vaccinating the nurse will not cause adverse effects. The nurse will need to return after three weeks to receive his second dose.”

What the hell does that even mean? So the first shot was faked? Why? If not, why was the plunger already depressed? If they were in fact vaccinated, as the answer implies, and our lying eyes are deceiving us, then why would you revaccinate? And if you are revaccinating to assuage our suspicions, then why redo it in private? These responses raise way more questions than answers!

The news article goes on:

… but casting doubt even in the face of undeniable evidence, and people wonder why so many people have lost trust in the news.

Inquiring minds would like to know. If you are demonstrating a vaccine, why would you block sight of the needle and actual injection and leave the whole process to the brainwashed imagination of the observer? What does this scene prove?

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry was on hand as B.C.’s very first COVID-19 vaccine was administered Tuesday afternoon. READ MORE: https://t.co/npyTRwialJ pic.twitter.com/zNueZ6s25V — Global BC (@GlobalBC) December 16, 2020

This Ninja vaccine was shown. The needle has a cap on it, and the actual insertion is obscured.

Australia First Minister takes the vaccine, with the cap still in the needle 🙄

As I keep saying, all the governments are following the same script. pic.twitter.com/o7bPRIlYyq — Fukushima Exposed🇨🇦 (@fukushimaexpos2) December 10, 2020

Incidentally, as you view these, this photo illustrates the area of the shoulder where vaccines are normally administered. But apparently a decision has been made to vaccine these mucky mucks on the “back side of the moon” and out of the camera’s range of vision. Then we are asked to believe the narratives of known liars and con artists.

Lindsey Graham takes back side of the shoulder injection.

Thank God for nurses who help people in need and know how to use a needle. Thank God for those who produced these vaccines. If enough of us take it, we will get back to normal lives. Help is on the way. pic.twitter.com/XUWKm6H3QG — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) December 19, 2020

Too many of these to stage well. Here, the back side of the arm needle completely disappears after the prick.

Disappearing needles!! There so desperate, come on!! pic.twitter.com/TgJ7yrcY6a — Rickydean (@RDCLandscapes) December 16, 2020

Demonstration of stagecraft: retractable needles.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Vice President Mike Pence receives a lightning fast, obscured, back-of-the-moon shot.

Vice President Mike Pence received the Pfizer vaccine for Covid-19 this morning. “I didn’t feel a thing,” he said after. pic.twitter.com/ZMgIELb5cp — POLITICO (@politico) December 18, 2020

Pence’s wife takes a “vaccine” that is totally blocked and obscured visually.

Here’s Karen Pence and Mike Pence getting the a coronavirus vaccine shot pic.twitter.com/kzDB9mWgY4 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 18, 2020

Pelosi receives an alleged obscured vaccine on the back side of the arm as well.

Here, a nurse collapses after receiving Covid-19 vaccine

Nurse faints after front-line healthcare workers at CHI Memorial get their COVID-19 vaccines pic.twitter.com/yA0isVBoiZ — The HighWire (@HighWireTalk) December 18, 2020

🇺🇸💉 A Fairbanks clinician suffered anaphylactic symptoms after being given the Pfizer Inc coronavirus vaccine, a hospital said on Friday, becoming the third Alaska health care worker to suffer an adverse reaction to the new drug. @COVID19Up — Cynthia McKinney PhD (@cynthiamckinney) December 20, 2020

LONDON (Reuters): Britain’s medicine regulator said anyone with a history of anaphylaxis to a medicine or food should not get the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, giving fuller guidance on an earlier allergy warning about the shot.

The World Health Organization released a guidance memo on Dec. 14, warning that high cycle thresholds on PCR tests will result in false positives.

Mark Zuckerberg’s Facebook is emerging more and more as one of — if not the most — corrupt entity on the planet. Here is their stated objective on the Covid vaccination.

How is this not oVer The TOP? #Facebook has a #vaccine policy that necessitates them to “build demand?” pic.twitter.com/A71Q3288Wa — Maryam Henein/ #Shadowbanned (aka BeeLady) Sassy (@MaryamHenein) December 18, 2020

Zuckerberg: Election Laws Apply to Thee, Not to Me INCOMING!!!! France’s leaked COVID-21 plan

February 2021 , France will announce that Covid 19 has mutated into a deadlier strain . Aka Covid-21

Lockdowns and restrictions return again April 2021

Military will be deployed July 2021 for protests and dissidents.the game is on 👁️🔥 pic.twitter.com/tQaYMK1L8Z — A⋆v⋆e⋆n⋆g⋆i⋆n⋆g💫A⋆n⋆g⋆e⋆l💫W⋆a⋆r⋆r⋆i⋆o⋆r⋆e⋆s⋆ (@Angelharr1994) December 18, 2020