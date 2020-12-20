News Ticker

High Profile Covid-1984 Vaccinations Faked?

December 20, 2020 Russ Winter Articles by Russ Winter, Politics, US News, Winter Watch Articles 1

As the Covid-1984 vaccines are rolled out, observers have been reporting on black magik and ninja vaccines. One hospital’s deception was so blatant that they claimed to use a second vaccine for authenticity.

When it comes time for the injection, it appears that the person administering the shot doesn’t push down on the plunger — the plunger looks like it is already depressed.”

It’s not that it “looks” or “appears” that way. It very clearly was already depressed.

The hospital responded:

“After numerous reports emerged on social media claiming one of the five nurses receiving a vaccination on Tuesday did not receive a full dose of vaccine, we want to remove any doubt raised that he was not fully vaccinated and further strengthen confidence in the vaccination process,” UMC said in a statement to KTSM. “The nurse in question today was vaccinated again. UMC has confirmed with the US Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) that re-vaccinating the nurse will not cause adverse effects. The nurse will need to return after three weeks to receive his second dose.”

What the hell does that even mean? So the first shot was faked? Why? If not, why was the plunger already depressed? If they were in fact vaccinated, as the answer implies, and our lying eyes are deceiving us, then why would you revaccinate? And if you are revaccinating to assuage our suspicions, then why redo it in private? These responses raise way more questions than answers!

The news article goes on:

… but casting doubt even in the face of undeniable evidence, and people wonder why so many people have lost trust in the news.

Inquiring minds would like to know. If you are demonstrating a vaccine, why would you block sight of the needle and actual injection and leave the whole process to the brainwashed imagination of the observer? What does this scene prove?

This Ninja vaccine was shown. The needle has a cap on it, and the actual insertion is obscured.

Incidentally, as you view these, this photo illustrates the area of the shoulder where vaccines are normally administered. But apparently a decision has been made to vaccine these mucky mucks on the “back side of the moon” and out of the camera’s range of vision. Then we are asked to believe the narratives of known liars and con artists.

Lindsey Graham takes back side of the shoulder injection.

Too many of these to stage well. Here, the back side of the arm needle completely disappears after the prick.

Demonstration of stagecraft: retractable needles.

Vice President Mike Pence receives a lightning fast, obscured, back-of-the-moon shot.

Pence’s wife takes a “vaccine” that is totally blocked and obscured visually.

Pelosi receives an alleged obscured vaccine on the back side of the arm as well.

Here, a nurse collapses after receiving Covid-19 vaccine

Read “Hospital Halts COVID-19 Vaccinations After 4 Workers Have Adverse Reactions”

LONDON (Reuters): Britain’s medicine regulator said anyone with a history of anaphylaxis to a medicine or food should not get the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, giving fuller guidance on an earlier allergy warning about the shot.

Read “French infectious disease expert shocked by the number of adverse reactions to COVID-19 vaccine”

The World Health Organization released a guidance memo on Dec. 14, warning that high cycle thresholds on PCR tests will result in false positives.

Mark Zuckerberg’s Facebook is emerging more and more as one of — if not the most — corrupt entity on the planet. Here is their stated objective on the Covid vaccination.

  1. Great piece as always Mr Winter. The photo above is the well known but very rare Roof shark, it is said if one is seen in December it does not bode well for the rest of us? Ah well… 🙂

    Reply

