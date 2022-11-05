Europe faces refugee catastrophe as Russia war tactic of destroying critical infrastructure knocks out water and power

Remix | Nov. 3, 2022

The war in Ukraine has already displaced 14 million people, according to the United Nations, but Europe’s refugee crisis could accelerate further as Russia destroys critical infrastructure, leaving millions without water, electricity, and heat.

“This is an influx of refugees at a speed and scale not seen in decades,” said UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi during a meeting of the UN Security Council (UNSC). He said the crisis is “bringing the number of refugees and displaced persons worldwide to more than 103 million.”

He also pointed out that the people of Ukraine are facing “one of the world’s harshest winters in extremely difficult circumstances,” including further war damage to civilian infrastructure, which “makes humanitarian aid a drop in the ocean of needs.”

Russia’s new tactics are proving highly effective at knocking out critical infrastructure, including in major cities like Kyiv, which is experiencing rolling blackouts; in some areas, there remains no power at all.

