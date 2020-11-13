Official Overseeing Arizona Vote Count Process Previously Tweeted About Trump’s ‘Neo-Nazi Base’

Conflict of interest much?

By Paul Joseph Watson | 12 November 2020

SUMMIT NEWS — Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, who is overseeing the vote counting process in the swing state, previously tweeted about President Trump pandering to his “neo-nazi base.”

In an August 2017 tweet that is receiving fresh attention, Hobbs asserted, “.@realDonaldTrump has made it abundantly clear he’s more interested in pandering to his neo-nazi base than being @POTUS for all Americans.”

That wouldn’t be much of a shock for someone who lists her pronouns in her Twitter bio along with her support for Black Lives Matter, but given that Hobbs is now instrumental in the Arizona voting process, Trump supporters are understandably concerned. […]