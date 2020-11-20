America’s Zombie Companies Have Racked Up $1.4 Trillion of Debt

By Lisa Lee and Tom Contiliano | 17 November 2020

YAHOO! FINANCE (BLOOMBERG) — They were once America’s corporate titans. Beloved household names. Case studies in success.

But now, they’re increasingly looking like something else — zombies. And their numbers are swelling.

From Boeing Co., Carnival Corp. and Delta Air Lines Inc. to Exxon Mobil Corp. and Macy’s Inc., many of the nation’s most iconic companies aren’t earning enough to cover their interest expenses (a key criterion, as most market experts define it, for zombie status).

Almost 200 corporations have joined the ranks of so-called zombie firms since the onset of the pandemic, according to a Bloomberg analysis of financial data from 3,000 of the country’s largest publicly-traded companies. In fact, zombies now account for nearly 20% of those firms. Even more stark, they’ve added almost $1 trillion of debt to their balance sheets in the span, bringing total obligations to $1.36 trillion. That’s more than double the roughly $500 billion zombie companies owed at the peak of the financial crisis. […]