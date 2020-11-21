Trump Was Talked out of Preemptive Attack on Iran Last Thursday: Report

By Tyler Durden | 17 November 2020

ZERO HEDGE — It’s been revealed in a New York Times bombshell that President Trump wanted to preemptively attack Iran’s nuclear facilities but had to be talked off the ledge last Thursday:

President Trump asked senior advisers in an Oval Office meeting on Thursday whether he had options to take action against Iran’s main nuclear site in the coming weeks. The meeting occurred a day after international inspectors reported a significant increase in the country’s stockpile of nuclear material, four current and former U.S. officials said on Monday.

The report says his top advisers, even among them Iran hawk Mike Pompeo as well as Joint Chiefs chairman Mark Milley, had to talk him out of it and warned it could easily spiral into a major war in only the last weeks of his presidency.

Included in the “options” were most likely plans to strike the Natanz enrichment facility, according to the report, which suffered sabotage and damage last summer in a likely Israeli covert operation but which is being repaired and rebuilt. […]