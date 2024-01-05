How and why Israel is in the thick of a serious bee hive. A look into the Maxwell/Epstein honeypot network. Show is here.
The first 14:30 was spent on Major League Baseball for those want to get right into the advertised topics.
rfk jnr ludicrous israel stance(s) is a classic example of how kompromat works.
Yes. And it looks like his handler is that smarmy Rabbi Schmuley, who sells sex toys with his daughter.