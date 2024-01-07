King Charles is considering removing Prince Andrew from his Royal Lodge Residence

source: New York Post

BREAKING:

⚡ 🇬🇧👑 King Charles is considering removing Prince Andrew from the Royal Lodge.

In the wake of the new Epstein documents release, King Charles is reportedly considering removing Prince Andrew from the Royal Lodge and has ordered a security detail to be cut-off for… pic.twitter.com/GcHcCzZuLj

— Megatron (@Megatron_ron) January 6, 2024