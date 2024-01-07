King Charles is considering removing Prince Andrew from his Royal Lodge Residence

source: New York Post
BREAKING:
⚡ 🇬🇧👑 King Charles is considering removing Prince Andrew from the Royal Lodge.
In the wake of the new Epstein documents release, King Charles is reportedly considering removing Prince Andrew from the Royal Lodge and has ordered a security detail to be cut-off for… pic.twitter.com/GcHcCzZuLj
— Megatron (@Megatron_ron) January 6, 2024
The ‘list’ provides the opportunity for those who scrambled up tons of money to remove their names from the ‘list’ to disassociate themselves from their fellow perverts & for those who weren’t caught in their crimes against nature to do likewise in order to appear ‘moral & righteous’. Charlie is as much a slimy brown noser as Andy & all ‘western’ fairy puppet lieutenants answering to earth’s talmudic gangland bosses.