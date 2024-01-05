🇮🇱 Benjamin Netanyahu giving a warm welcome to Jewish spy Jonathan Pollard.
Pollard was one of the most damaging spies in US history, passing thousands of classified documents to Israel.
Israeli politicians and American Jews then spent decades lobbying for his release.
Seeing so many politicians answer to Israel why would Israel need spies in their countries ?
Pollard agreed to provide the Israelis with American intelligence on Israel’s Arab neighbors, along with any information about the support they received from the Soviet Union.
Israel wanted to know about Arab and Pakistani nuclear technology, chemical and biological weapons programs, Soviet aircraft and air defense systems, as well as Arab nations’ deployment and readiness intelligence.
Pollard’s handlers also asked for “dirt” on any Israeli political figures who were providing information to the United States.
