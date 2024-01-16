Explosions reported NEAR US Consulate in Iraq; Iran claims responsibility

ABC News | Jan. 16, 2024

Several explosions were reported near the U.S. Consulate in Erbil, Iraq, an Iraqi security source told ABC News.

The Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps quickly took responsibility for the attacks, saying it was targeting the “headquarters of spies” and “anti-Iranian terrorist gatherings in parts of the region” with ballistic missiles.

Four people were killed, and six were injured in the attack, the Kurdistan Regional Security Council said.

There were no coalition forces or American forces killed in the bombing of Erbil, the Iraqi security source told ABC News.

“No US facilities were impacted. We’re not tracking damage to infrastructure or injuries at this time,” a U.S. official told ABC News.

