Israeli Goon Explains It’s “US Market”

The Israeli PM Spokesman’s wording about a Netanyahu interview with Piers, is quite telling:

“95% of our interviews have been with the ‘US market’, because Americans are our most important ally”

A “Market” that’s what Israel see’s people as, to finance a war on children. pic.twitter.com/49y8lWItak

— Rami Jarrah (@RamiJarrah) December 5, 2023