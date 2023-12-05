Israeli Goon Explains It’s “US Market”

The Israeli PM Spokesman’s wording about a Netanyahu interview with Piers, is quite telling:
“95% of our interviews have been with the ‘US market’, because Americans are our most important ally”
Israel US “marketing” breaking down even with the Jake Tappers of the sistema. Tapper literally chokes up at the end talking with this goon.
Israeli Spokesman: “The IDF has done everything possible to safeguard innocent civilians”
Jake Tapper: “It’s hard to believe that, especially when one of our producers lost 9 family members”
Another way the chosen describe the US market, is “sumdum goyim”.