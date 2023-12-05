With Resistance Stiff in Gaza the Israelis Resort to Full Spectrum Diabolical

Since the pause ended, fighting in north Gaza has intensified and IDF casualties have increased. Hamas appears to have put in it’s reserves now that the combat terrain has moved into dense urban districts at Gaza City. The ruins there offer excellent cover. Land mines and explosives are being used to take out whole squads of IDF.

Recent release of combat footage. Second clip shows use of concealed mortars.

Al-Qassam Mujahideen clashing targeting IDF vehicles and soldiers in Beit Hanoun in the northern Gaza Strip. Footage shows ambush and guerilla tactics and urban combat. pic.twitter.com/ARidRxBw4G — Live Not by Lies (@Dana35300026) December 3, 2023

Al-Qassam Brigades published footage of combat from inside Gaza city that purportedly shows the attack on advancing israhelli tanks and armoured vehicles . pic.twitter.com/DdjHbvUvM6 — Halima Khan (@khanhalima18) December 4, 2023

Footage from the IDF showing closer confined urban street level combat.

The IDF says “fierce battles” are taking place between troops and Hamas operatives in the Gaza Strip in the last few hours. It also publishes footage of troops of the Combat Engineering Corps’ 601st Battalion battling Hamas operatives who opened fire at them from a… pic.twitter.com/dTmYNjlCBN — AnimalFarm1945 (@Farm1945A) December 4, 2023

New footage released by the #IDF shows the 551st Reserve Brigade’s Combat Team operating in Jabalya in Northern #Gaza. The team found weapons, launchers, tunnels, and destroyed many buildings.#IsraelPalestineWar #warstream #wsn pic.twitter.com/UypZPghAJA — WS News (@warstreamyt) December 2, 2023

The latest map shows ground grudgingly given up in the north. Stalled in the north and after removing the civilian population from North Gaza to the south, the Israelis proceed with active bombing of dense population centers in south Gaza. The IDF has pushed towards Khan Younis in south Gaza. There have been substantial civilian casualties in this district. Displaced people in an UNRWA school were hit Monday.

Another US-UK-EU-backed atrocity: Israel bombed an UNRWA school in Khan Yunis, Gaza. Dozens were killed and injured. pic.twitter.com/3ZOSHqvqq7 — Going Underground (@GUnderground_TV) December 5, 2023

The Wall Street Journal (good non paywall link) reports that desperate Israel is considering flooding Gaza’s tunnels with seawater to force fighters and hostages out. Around the middle of November, Israel’s army completed the set-up of at least five pumps about a mile north of the Al-Shati refugee camp that could move thousands of cubic meters of water per hour, flooding the tunnels within weeks, the report said.

This scorched earth act could destroy the remaining water and wastewater infrastructure, ruin soil, and further degrade Gaza’s aquifer. That would complete Israel’s objective of making Gaza uninhabitable. U.S. ZOG officials admit it could “bring global condemnation” and “compound the humanitarian crisis.”

Activity on the Hezbollah front has picked up notably. There are indications that the IDF has redeployed troops from Gaza to that front. Attacks on US installations surged right after two IRG were killed by US aerial attack.

Targeting a military vehicle in the Beit Hillel base with ATGMs, resulting in 11 Israeli casualties.

Targeting positions in Zabdin, and the Ruwassat al-Alam area in the occupied Shebaa Farms.

Targeting concentrations east of Hanita

Targeting the Raheb IOF site

Targeting the Ramiya IOF site

Islamic Resistance in Iraq: Targeting the US base at Erbil Airport with a suicide drone.

Targeting the US “Kharab al-Jeer” base, northeast of Syria, with a large rocket barrage.

Targeting the US base in the Green Village in the Syrian depth with a suicide drone.

Targeting the US Ain al-Assad base, west of Iraq with a suicide drone.

The entire Gaza Strip is experiencing a near-total internet blackout.

Now that the north is stalled and the south opening up, the Zios have yet another twisted diabolical plan. As expressed below by a piece of work who functions as the Israeli ambassador to the UK it proposes a so called “humanitarian zone” on a bleak stretch of coastline not far from the Rafah crossing. Location is shown on the map.

The Zio sociopaths are preparing an exposed winter graveyard in a bleak location in south Gaza called Mowasi. Wind, rain and cold are in the December-January forecast, and there is no shelter. As disease and epidemics rage, it is the perfect killing field to bring the ever present bulldozers in and bury the dead Gazans by the tens or hundreds of thousands. Then the survivors can be granted emergency entrance into Egypt where at last relief waits.

Hat tip to Sky News for actually checking up on this tall tale.

Is the Mowasi safe haven real in her sociopathic mind? Make sure to see Mowasi. https://t.co/k32lqSXiAC — Winter Watch (@New_Nationalist) December 4, 2023

This is called truthful parody.

Today, we have decided to tell the truth about our war on Gaza. pic.twitter.com/UwybOft1Kn — Israel Defense Forces (Parody) (@IsraelDefenseF) December 5, 2023