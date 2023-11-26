The High Strangeness of Javier Milei

Milei spent $50,000 cloning his dead dog and said ‘cloning is the path to eternity’.
He also admitted one of his favorite hobbies is participating in seances with his childless sister…whom runs his entire life.
If it sounds a bit Satanic…it’s because it is. pic.twitter.com/Qecj1PgHKx
That book he is reading- Paul Johnson’s History of the Jews, total lies. Makes Jews look like victims when Organized Jewry is the predator. https://t.co/WacudfOUQ5
And to think, there are a bunch of right wing/patriot/truth/ websites parroting this guy as some sort of hero. The same thing happened with Giorgia Meloni of Italy, everyone jumped on her bandwagon when it turns out she was just another globalist puppet that supported the Covid scam. And of course, there was RFK Jr, who seemed like a good guy until he sided with Israel and showed his Zionist colors.
When will people learn that the chances of a good man or woman becoming leader of a country are slim, and in the rare chance they do, it is almost guaranteed they will be forced out of office one way or another? Whatever created this world/reality wants bad people in charge, so you can forget about ever getting a Ron Paul in office anywhere in the world….
Yes, you are right. the zio/nwo types create and infiltrate candidates and movements to make sure their countries are always on point: supporting israel, interventionism, government control scams, etc. From the American conservative movement itself to the tea party to the Russia hating tory party, to the “new” nationalism of meloni, and now the “libertarianism” of this guy–arriving right on cue to support the US and Israel.
What a Trojan Horse. Can you imagine any “real” candidate announcing on a public forum that he is going to single-handedly dismantle the entire “infrastructure” of the Deep State. Does he have his “affairs in order.” However, it makes great “theater” on social media. Scratch deep enough and you will find that he has the full support of the globalists.
I hear that he is being called the “Donald Trump” of Latin America; and we all know who Donald Trump’s puppet masters are.
Well, if you can sell your kidney, what about selling your Soul?
His statements show that he sponsors both transhumanism and satanism — the dual pillars of the Deep State or, as Freemasons call them, the pillars of Jachin and Boaz with their “god” Jahbulon which does not stand for the “Great Architect” of the Universe (G), but rather for Yahweh, Baal and Osiris, the satanic trinity,
http://www.thefleece.org/archive/fleece/jahbulon.html
Does Israel really stands for Isis-Ra-El (Saturn). Is there a Saturn Death Cult? (Did you ever notice the little black cube worn by some rabbis.)
Is Israels genocide of the Palestinians the behavior of a members of a death cult?
http://saturndeathcult.com/crimes-of-the-saturn-death-cult/stanley-kubrick-and-the-saturn-death-cult/
What if the real god at the core of esoteric Judaism is Lucifer? The same applies to the Church of Rome.
Could that really mean that the “Jews” are Lucifer’s “chosen people”?
Is Lucifer the God of Judaism?
http://whale.to/c/is_lucifer.html
It is my opinion that the real reason for the war in Ukraine (ancient Zhazaria) is to ethnically cleanse it of its Slavic population to make room for the Orthodox Jewish “elect” to resettle there after Israel has been sacrificed.
I can’t remember exactly, but I think they believe there will be 144,000 “elect.”
Wolfgang Eggert — Jewish Doomsday Cult Controls West, Plots WW3
https://henrymakow.com/historian_demands_action_on_do.html
Of the seven countries that will suffer the greatest reduction in population, according to the Deagel Report, Israel is number six (63%)
Deagel Forecast: Gonna Have to Nuke us, yeah?
https://sagehana.substack.com/p/deagel-forecast-gonna-have-to-nuke
Unfortunately the Jewish people have been sacrificed through history primarily by by their elites. They have been the biggest victims of all.
“Nazi” is from “National Zionist”- Eustace Mullins
https://groups.google.com/g/de.soc.weltanschauung.misc/c/zi8pLDDLORQ
Zionists operated the concentration camps and helped murder