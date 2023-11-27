Something good to come of this?

🚨 Elon Musk to meet with Israeli president Isaac Herzog tomorrow to discuss “antisemitism on X.”

Looks like Elon is getting called in front of the Sanhedrin again.

Why does our Free Speech depend upon the demands of a tiny country halfway around the world? pic.twitter.com/oyTQPSFmIf

— Sam Parker 🇺🇲 (@SamParkerSenate) November 26, 2023