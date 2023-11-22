Pope Francis invites 44 trans men to lunch in the Vatican. What do you think? pic.twitter.com/DidoCNUe0c
— RadioGenoa (@RadioGenoa) November 22, 2023
Pope Francis invites 44 trans men to lunch in the Vatican. What do you think? pic.twitter.com/DidoCNUe0c
— RadioGenoa (@RadioGenoa) November 22, 2023
Copyright © 2023 | MH Magazine WordPress Theme by MH Themes
One must be a Catholic to be a pope. Sedevancante since 1958.
Stupid old fart
There’s nothing that says he can’t be a satanic “catholic” pope. At the present time it seems that Satan/Lucifer seems to preside at the core of all the so-called “Judo-Christian” religions.
How fitting that Francis hosted his guests in the Viper room.