Overnight the Israelis intensified their bombings of Khan Younis governorate, including completely destroying the Al Qarara municipality building pic.twitter.com/Pnj4ieNuDS
— Gaza Report – اخبار غزة (@gaza_report) November 23, 2023
Overnight the Israelis intensified their bombings of Khan Younis governorate, including completely destroying the Al Qarara municipality building pic.twitter.com/Pnj4ieNuDS
— Gaza Report – اخبار غزة (@gaza_report) November 23, 2023
Copyright © 2023 | MH Magazine WordPress Theme by MH Themes
Post a Comment