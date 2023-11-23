“If we killed 4,000 Palestinian children, we should have killed more…”
Who is Stuart Seldowitz?pic.twitter.com/5kywcN7t9P
— Lowkey (@Lowkey0nline) November 22, 2023
Please, do more here than posting X links. Some context from WW would be helpful.
There is an archive of 1500 Winter Watch posts here, lock and load. Visible on home page. Around the Web is for non WW content.
help help sos sos
He’s a well-connected parasitical Jew, e.g. he has a long history of government employment and not that long ago held an important position in the Obama administration — he went ‘mask off’ and delivered an unhinged, murderous rant about Palestinians, one for some weird reason he directed at a random Arab (I recall seeing he is Egyptian) street food vendor in NYC — neither should be in America.