Israel Proposes Deal for Bankrupt Egypt

November 3, 2023

Egypt’s Abdel Fattah el-Sisi is likely kompromated, a crypto Jew or both.

👀 Israel has proposed that a significant portion of Egypt’s foreign debt with the World Bank be forgiven if Egypt allows the entry (or expulsion) of Palestinian residents from the Gaza Strip through the Rafah border crossing.

  1. Here’s an idea: Eliminate ALL Central Banks and free those nations economies to prosper without the usury of fiat debt.

