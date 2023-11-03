Battle of Gaza Continued

Winter Watch will continue to focus on the widening Middle East war. Stayed tuned to this page for developments. I will be doing a podcast with Robert Phoenix at 2:00 PM EST to add extra color on developments. I will post after that show.

At 9:00 AM EST Hezbollah is very likely to officially enter the war against Israel. They even lead with a teaser video.

🚨JUST IN: HEZBOLLAH RELEASES FINAL TEASER BEFORE TOMORROW’S HIGHLY ANTICIPATED SPEECH ON WHETHER THEY WILL JOIN THE WAR 🚨This is the FIRST TIME Hezbollah release teasers for a speech, making this VERY CONCERNING MY THOUGHTS: – Clashes escalating

– Teasers

– Various hints… https://t.co/x7KmED8uch pic.twitter.com/XbrdGZUJ5o — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) November 2, 2023

UPDATE – The Israeli Defense Forces have deployed additional military units in the north in anticipation of the Lebanese Hezbollah leader declaring war on Israel. pic.twitter.com/Eh9Agl3re4 — Ryan sikorski (@Ryansikorski10) November 2, 2023

People in Lebanon might want to rethink the venue for the announcement. Israel is notorious for preemptive, surprise attacks. I reference the 1967 Arab-Israeli War. Don’t think I would want to be sitting here.

🚨🇱🇧🇵🇸 Lebanon preparing for Hezbollah leader Nasrallah’s HUGE speech tomorrow. Expecting a big announcement. pic.twitter.com/2X6f7rPQm0 — Jackson Hinkle 🇺🇸 (@jacksonhinklle) November 2, 2023

Israel is notorious for surprise preemptive attacks, see 1967 War start 26:20 to 29:42.

US ZOG operative Anthony Blinken is suddenly scrambling to reign this war expansion in even adding what he calls “day after two state solution” to his bag of tricks. Unfortunately for the US and Israel, sentiment on social media is overwhelmingly anti-Israel and as importantly anti-ZOG at a crucial moment.

Anti-Israel content is dominating on TikTok among 18-24 year-olds: 447MM views vs 16.5MM views in the last 30 days The top anti-Israel hashtag on TikTok is #freepalestine, and the top pro-Israel hashtag is #standwithisrael. Raw data comes from TikTok and is available here for… pic.twitter.com/5xKOVN8Jag — Anthony Goldbloom (@antgoldbloom) November 2, 2023

It is obvious that the intel is pointing to the expanded war, even to include Iran, Iraq and Syria. Turkey will be the big wild card. There has been a large buildup of Iranian backed militia in Syria and Lebanon. Asymmetric warfare and sleeper cells within the US resulting from lax borders is a real and unknown possibility.

BREAKING: Syrian Sources are reporting that Thousands of Iranian-Backed Militia Members have arrived in Southern Lebanon over the last week and that Tens of Thousands are still Staging inside of Syria near the Border with Lebanon and the Golan Heights. The great war is slowly… pic.twitter.com/5HPLul6Pfm — Megatron (@Megatron_ron) November 2, 2023

–retrograde Dien Bien Phu

🚨🚨 BREAKING: IRAQ IS PREPARING FOR POSSIBILITY OF REGIONAL WAR (LEAKED DOCUMENT) LEAKED HIGHLY CONFIDENTIAL DOCUMENT – IRAQI ARMED FORCES HIGH ALERT: Iraqi Armed Forces Preparing for Conflict with Israel The General Command of the Iraqi Armed Forces issued a confidential… pic.twitter.com/kBt5gQ7fom — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) November 2, 2023

To help counter US air presence, the Wagner Group, the Russian paramilitary organization, plans to provide an air-defense system to Hezbollah, the Lebanese militia, U.S. officials say, citing intelligence. The Russian SA-22 system they plan to send uses antiaircraft missiles and air-defense guns to intercept aircraft. The real kicker will be the addition of the Russian Kinzhal, 10 mach, 1000 km range missile, which can take out a fleet and render aircraft carriers the equivalent of the 1940 Maginot line. The US and Israel will have plenty of punch at least initially and until ammunition, missiles and war material runs low. At that point the dimension of the war alters. I am seeing various MSM articles on the inventory question. They all seem to refer to magic tricks and secret sauce to materialize the goods. Regearing a permanent war economy takes 12 to 18 months, especially when ruled by sub-zeros. On the Gaza fighting front comes this clip of an attack on a tank. Where is the IDF’s infantry support here? Obviously the IDF movements are being tracked for opportunities. Israel is learning the same lessons as Russia about just how much modern combat has evolved https://t.co/vtjXgEp3ME — Dr. Benjamin Braddock (@GraduatedBen) November 2, 2023 The Tiger is the bread and butter Israeli vehicle for use in the occupied zones. It’s effectiveness is in doubt in real warfare however. Walla Hebrew website:

The Tiger armored vehicle was supposed to be the ultimate advanced armored vehicle in IDF and it was expected to protect our soldiers, but we were shocked by Palestinian resistance ability to destroy it and kill 21 of our soldiers and turn them into pieces… pic.twitter.com/4BP20PTUAV — The_Truth (@the3dmachine) November 1, 2023 Gantz: The combat in Gaza is more complicated than anything we’ve seen

Minister Benny Gantz says that Israel’s current war against Hamas in Gaza is its most “complicated” ever, and is extracting a heavy toll.

“It’s a more complicated warfare than we’ve ever known,” the war… pic.twitter.com/1xTzIdhaGB — Manzoor Ahmed Manzoor (@Manzoor149A1) November 2, 2023