Robert Phoenix and Russ Winter Cover the Middle East Shitstorm

Robert and Russ go over the false flag elements of October 7, and the likelihood that bankrupt Egypt is offered debt relief to accept Gazans into massive Sinai desert refugee camps. Other reasons for the Zio ethnic cleansing include the Ben Gurion canal and offshore Gaza natural gas fields. IDF tactics in the field was discussed asking the question, are they really that good in combat? Is the black magic ebbing away as the public wakes up to the skullduggery and evil. How big a loser is the US given their sub-zero kakistocracy led Israel First strategy. This -and more – in this fast moving conversation. Where else are you getting this range of unblemished truth?

Time zone change caused Russ to show late, Start at 38 minutes. podcast is here