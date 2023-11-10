Gaza: Wash, Rinse, Repeat

With some fanfare the White House proclaimed that there would be scheduled four hour daily pauses to allow remaining civilians to flee northern Gaza. But the US’ ZOG boss and man calling the shots Netanyahu per usual begs to differ:

Netanyahu tells @BretBaier the combat pauses in Gaza will only be “a few hours here, a few hours there.” https://t.co/f9V6aGaSGE — Lucas Tomlinson (@LucasFoxNews) November 10, 2023

There is not much combat footage over the last twenty four hours. The IDF has re-framed their narrative as a “patient counter-insurgency operation”. One by one neighborhoods are being razed to the ground. If you’ve been following our video reports you will see the liberal use of bulldozers.

There is an in your face effort to insult Muslims. Case in point was this missile hit on a mosque. I am sure Hezbollah, Iran, Syria, Iraq and Turkey have gotten the word. The huge event along this line would be a black hand destruction of the al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem tipping the scale to all out regional war.

Israeli warplanes destroy a mosque They are deliberately doing everything in their power go humiliate and degrade them pic.twitter.com/q1pYPGHeCS — Jake Shields (@jakeshieldsajj) November 9, 2023

The IDF is still moving at a snail’s pace and pushed a thousand meters up the coast from the south. Accounts state that they were met with heavy mortar fire from Al-Qud units in this sector. Up north the battle appears focused on a push towards Jabaliya and has captured and cleared several city blocks. Logically there may be small recons and probes in force, but these are met with ambush.

The evacuation corridor is still 3 km east of these operations. The combat videos in the actual area of operations reveal a ghost town. New readers can review footage in our last three posts.

I can almost guarantee that an epidemic of cholera or God knows what will break out in Gaza. I am surprised it hasn’t already. That would truly compound the pressure.

Masked Zio death squads are operating in Jenin on the West Bank. These are street level gun battles.

Occupation forces fire heavy live bullets at young men, medical staff, and journalists in Jenin . pic.twitter.com/NwrgEoL5Fl — The Fact Finder (@FactualNarrator) November 9, 2023

An aspect of ethnic cleansing is the destruction of cultural icon and sites. Here we see the ever present Israeli bulldozer.

A crucial part of Genocide is the intentional destruction of cultural heritage. Here you see the destruction of every meaningful architecture in Jenin. pic.twitter.com/2riOoOM4zH — 🕊 (@Mohnblume23) November 9, 2023

Activity in sectors in the rest of the Middle East are centered around attacks on US installations in Iraq and Syria. The Ain al Asad airbase is the most active. The Hezbollah front at Lebanon is relatively quiet and normal.

Perhaps with all the death by a thousand cuts developments the Israelis are gambling that only Hezbollah will enter a wider war and that the US will continue to bumble down it’s own primrose path to a bad outcome. And that the state powers of Iran, Turkey, Syria, Iraq and Egypt will merely observe from a safe distance.

Have the “big brains” in the kakistocracy really gamed this out correctly? To my way of thinking the longer this drags out, the greater the risk for a pile on.