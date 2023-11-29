News Ticker

Ex-spy Pollard: Israel should have imprisoned some hostage families ‘to silence them’

November 29, 2023

Times of Israel (good link)| November 23, 2023

Former Israeli spy Jonathan Pollard has said Israel should have silenced families of hostages being held by Hamas in Gaza, and even imprisoned some of them, in order to avoid public pressure to reach a deal with the terror group.

Channel 14 airs a clip of Pollard making the remarks, saying the remarks came during an online call this week with Rabbi David Bar-Hayim of the Shilo Institute.

