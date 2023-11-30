A Revealing Vote in Congress

And certain people still refute that a ZOG is controlling America.

The U.S. House of Representatives passed a resolution equating anti-Zionism with antisemitism. – 412 yes

– 1 no (R-KY Thomas Massie)

– 1 present (D-MI Rashida Tlaib) Zionist extremism is alive in both political parties. pic.twitter.com/uF9RgzJEdv — Stop Zionist Hate (@StopZionistHate) November 29, 2023