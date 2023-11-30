News Ticker

A Revealing Vote in Congress

November 30, 2023 Winter Watch Around the Web, Politics, US News 4

And certain people still refute that a ZOG is controlling America.

4 Comments on A Revealing Vote in Congress

  2. Dear clowns in the Congress, the House and whatever other governmental body there is: The largest population claiming to be Jews are Kharazians, a non-Semitic people. This non-Semitic people (Khazarians) in Israel are genociding the real Semitic people, the Palestinians. Whether you are on the left or the right, if you support Israel, then you are supporting a genocide period.

    There is a reason the ancient Khazarians were called the “name stealers”; they stole other people’s identities (claiming to be the real descendants of the ancient Hebrews).

    I won’t ever support any ZOG puppet which means I don’t vote, not that voting matters since all the “candidates” are selected by ZOG.

    The firebombing of Gaza is no different that what the ZOG Allies did in WWII with the firebombing of Dresden, Hiroshima and Nagasaki. These Luciferian satanists love their fire sacrifices.

    Reply

Post a Comment

Copyright © 2023 | MH Magazine WordPress Theme by MH Themes

Winter Watch
%d bloggers like this: