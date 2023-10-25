October 25, 2023
Worrisome indications from Lebanon
• Saudi partial embassy evacuation
• US, UK, GER ask citizens to leave
• Israel-Hezbollah clashes worse
• Hezbollah leader quiet
• Palestinian factions active in South
• Situation internally volatile
• Airlines,travel insurers canceling
— Joyce Karam (@Joyce_Karam) October 25, 2023
Ukraine has completely drained US military stocks pic.twitter.com/kQMMwGPBni
— The_Real_Fly (@The_Real_Fly) October 25, 2023
God almighty! how many more WWII, holohoax or Germany and Nazi bad movies can they cram into the past two years? It seems like Cannes, Tribeca and everything else is churning out loads of ‘Johnny on the Spot” movies of aforementioned content lately.