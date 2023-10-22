USA in War Will be Flash in the Pan

The vast majority of social media posts are complete uninformed expressions of hubris. They duly report the headlines, but have no context for what it means. The cognoscenti seems unduly impressed by precision high tech weaponry and “bombings” with little consideration for stretched thin global deployments.

The datapoints are available with a bit of open source research, but few seem to be aware of it. Also notice once again how the algos suppress my tweet views while promoting the nonsense. What a prescription for disaster.

The US can run one 8 day air campaign in one theater. However geo-strategically ‘Murica needs to cover three fronts. Of late the sub-zeros have been sending longer range precision missiles to use in Ukraine.

Accordingly if the US is willing to deplete half it’s inventory in the Middle East- that’s about 4 days of fire works for it’s foes to hunker down. Do the US sub-zeros actually war game a regional war- possibly involving Turkey, Iran and Syria- and supplying Israel against Hezbollah and Hamas as a couple day campaign?

Middle East Path to Total War: You Can’t Make This Up

Much of US weaponry is oriented around naval operations and battles. Personally I have my doubts about the survivability of aircraft carriers but that can be debated- and we will see.

The Van Riper Gambit: Iran Scores Against Expensive High-Tech US Gadgetry

The Middle East war will be more continental where less expensive drones, smaller munitions will be effective as will asymmetric warfare such as swarming open borders. Winter Watch Takeaway: However the October 7 tall tale about insurgents fighting and penetrating effectively with paragliders is a black magic absurdity.

Meanwhile USA

Meanwhile USA invasion continues



The US has a series of little Alamo or Dien Ben Phu bases scattered in Syria and Iraq, countries who have long wished to expel them. Israel has been bombing Syria’s Aleppo and Damascus airports.

And the cost of this war comes at an inopportune time. The cost of borrowing has spiked in the last month. Now we see the reason why.

*US FISCAL-YEAR BUDGET GAP WIDENS 23% TO $1.7T ON REVENUE DROP

Janet Yellen: "We can afford two wars." Bond Market: "No."

Fighting multiple wars:

The axis of resistance to US hegemony must be very tempted to double down against this bluff. Does Europe with their depleted weapons inventories want to get involved going into winter months?

It can take roughly two years to produce some types of missiles—such as the PAC-2/PAC-3 air and missile defense system, Tomahawk Block V, Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missiles, and Precision Strike Missile.

In addition, it can take at least 18 to 24 months to implement investments in some factories to develop capacity to meet surging demands. Lead times have increased with Covid-19, the war in Ukraine, and personnel challenges such as hiring and retention. Inspections, shipping, and logistics can impact lead time as well. (source)