Middle East Path to Total War: You Can’t Make This Up

The Israeli- US war effort truly appears to be run by the Three Stooges or sub-zeros. On Tuesday the sub-zeros managed to hit a Baptist hospital in Gaza being used by displaced civilians. Reports indicated 500 slaughtered.

Despite Israel’s denials, just before this atrocity an Israeli mucky muck opined with this gem.

Israel’s National Security Minister Ben Gvir responds to calls for humanitarian aid to Gaza civilians: “The only thing that needs to be brought into Gaza is hundreds of tons of air force explosives, not a single gram of humanitarian aid.” Follow: @AFpost pic.twitter.com/BP4EFNGlTL — AF Post (@AFpost) October 17, 2023

Israel: We’re about to launch a ferocious bombardment campaign, comparable in scale to the most apocalyptic carnage of WWII. We’re telling you ahead of time. Prepare for mass death Israel: *Does exactly what they announced they were going to do* Israel: Uhhh, we didn’t do it — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) October 18, 2023

The PR management by Israel feels the ultimate in neurotic hubris. The goal continues to be centered around moving the Gazans to corrals in the south. Gaza is now out of food, water and fuel and hope for that is lost. Next it is clear an attempt to pay off Egypt to grant entrance to mass refugees. That may be increasingly difficult to execute.

International condemnation is universal minus the US.

African Union strongly condemns Israel’s bombing of Gaza hospital

Dementia Joe is being brought out of the bunker to be rolled into Israel Wednesday for a girding off of a script and a mistimed puppet appearance- and no doubt to further put his foot into his mouth.

Biden’s initial under his breath rambling in Tel Aviv.

“It appears as though it was done by the other team, not you” President Biden suggests Israel was not responsible for a deadly blast at a hospital in Gaza, as he meets Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Latest updates: https://t.co/a3jtq0eDd7 pic.twitter.com/eYZfe85kSq — Bloomberg (@business) October 18, 2023

Wednesday is a day of rage in the Muslim Middle East. If the sub-zero script is followed as seen so far we might see the delayed Gaza ground offensive unfold by week’s end. This really doesn’t feel like sleep walking into the largest war since WW II – it is entirely different.

The order of battle for the expanded war is unfolding. Turkey earlier warned the US to keep it’s fleet out of the region. Turkey was ignored- and has weighed in. President Erdogan ordered the Turkish navy to conduct military exercises around American aircraft carriers and warships. This was BEFORE the hospital event. Turkey next may attempt a naval-military escorted humanitarian convoy to Gaza. If Israel or the US interdicts that is the final trigger to total war. Israel calls on all Israelis to leave Turkey as soon as possible.

TURKEY’S ERDOGAN: HITTING A HOSPITAL LATEST EXAMPLE OF ISRAEL’S ATTACKS DEVOID OF MOST BASIC HUMAN VALUES https://t.co/aRj1NDzI1L

According to the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS), the Turkish Armed Forces had an active strength of around 355,200 active personnel consisting of 260,200 armed forces, 45,000 naval forces, and 50,000 air forces. In addition, it was estimated that there were 378,700 reserve personnel and 156,800 paramilitary personnel, giving a combined active and reserve strength of around 890,500 personnel. The Turks have reputation for being tough and capable soldiers.

A total of 50 U.S. B61 nuclear bombs are hosted at the Incirlik Air Base,

It doesn’t really matter about the Israeli version of various atrocities – it’s what Turkey, Iran and Egypt believe.

BREAKING: 🇪🇬 Egypt says 🇮🇱 IDF ‘bombing of civilian facilities is a serious violation of international law’ — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) October 17, 2023

Iranian Armed Forces are the largest in the Middle East in terms of active troops. Iran’s military forces are made up of approximately 610,000 active-duty personnel plus 350,000 reserve and trained personnel that can be mobilized when needed, bringing the country’s military manpower to about 960,000 total personnel.

BREAKING: Iran’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Issues Ultimatum to Israel “There is an opportunity for Israel to make amends in the coming hours. If not, the resistance will enhance its strategies and change the map of the region.” pic.twitter.com/PdZtR7iHgC — Megatron (@Megatron_ron) October 15, 2023

Both Iran and Turkey have very advanced military drone programs. Turkey has a good sized modern air force.

Putin explains that Russia has MIG- 31s with Kinzhal long range missiles that can reach the eastern Med.

Egypt is a wild card, and is caught in the middle. They would likely fall in line after the others. They bring a 438,500 active force and 479,000 reservists to bear.

Relative to Iran and Turkey, Hezbollah is a small part of the equation. According to the Iranian Fars News Agency, Hezbollah has up to 65,000 fighters. There are 40,000 Hamas dug into Gaza to fight the siege.

BREAKING: Axios reports the White House has discussed the possibility of using US military force if Hezbollah joins the war — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) October 17, 2023

US troops deployed in region total in the few thousands. Whether there is war mobilization is the question but we can expect the files to come out during show time.

The European media is captured but it is problematic whether the EU and NATO or for that matter the US will send troops to die on battlefields. Which side will blink?