ADL labeled Jews against Zionism as an antisemitic hate group

October 17, 2023

The ADL had labeled Jews against Zionism as an antisemitic hate group

Yes they are actually labeling an organization of Jews as antisemitic

Incase you haven’t figured it out yet Antisemitic is a word designed to make you shut up and not question the agenda pic.twitter.com/Fcm6xOjZ5G

— Jake Shields (@jakeshieldsajj) October 19, 2023