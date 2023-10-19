ADL labeled Jews against Zionism as an antisemitic hate group

October 17, 2023
The ADL had labeled Jews against Zionism as an antisemitic hate group
Yes they are actually labeling an organization of Jews as antisemitic
Incase you haven't figured it out yet Antisemitic is a word designed to make you shut up and not question the agenda
— Jake Shields (@jakeshieldsajj) October 19, 2023
The great satan is now under complete control of the Rev 3:9 synagogue of satan.
The other slur the Zionist Jews use against the anti-Zionist Jews is, “Self-hating Jews”
Antisemitic racism by fellow Jews, Greenblatt whines and monas….. Discord within the gene pool of semiteness.