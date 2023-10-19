October 18, 2023
Winter Watch Takeaway: Don’t get this guy’s appeal at all- classic promoted turtle on the fencepost.
This you? pic.twitter.com/rdJpq23RVE
— Subjective Views (@subjectiveviews) October 18, 2023
October 18, 2023
Winter Watch Takeaway: Don’t get this guy’s appeal at all- classic promoted turtle on the fencepost.
This you? pic.twitter.com/rdJpq23RVE
— Subjective Views (@subjectiveviews) October 18, 2023
Copyright © 2023 | MH Magazine WordPress Theme by MH Themes
The Prophet Mohammed had prophesied (and poetically put), that in the end times these jew devils will have committed so many ills and oppression, that rocks will talk and say “there is a jew hiding behind me, come and kill him.” I think shapiro might be first to be snitched by the rocks!!
Agree. I’ve looked over several religions and the only one filled with wretched hatred for all others is the Talmud. I even delved into the Qu’ran and, again, it always spoke with respect re: our King, The Christ. The Jew and their sycophants rant about Sharia this and that, but all I ever found was Sharia is simply an indigenous interpretation of writings. I settled on studying with Jehovah’s Witnesses because of all Christian beliefs, they adhere to God’s word more closely than those making up Babylon The Great. If one cared, they could simply circumvent the Jewish media and discover that after they (faux Jews), created the USSR, ALL religions suffered destruction and genocide save one; The Synagogue of Satan. As a direct conduit from Satan, these Jews have bought/assassinated/misled mankind for millenia. So deeply are they dug into the flesh of mankind, Our Creator is the only one whom will be able to free us from their evil.
Revelation 2:9
‘I know your tribulation and poverty—but you are rich—and the blasphemy by those who call themselves Jews and really are not, but they are a synagogue of Satan.
Revelation 3:9
Look! I will make those from the synagogue of Satan who say they are Jews yet are not, but are lying—look! I will make them come and bow before your feet and make them know that I have loved you.