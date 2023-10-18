(Babylon Bee) Interest In Drag Queen Story Hours Wanes After They’re Renamed More Accurate ‘Man Wearing Lingerie Wants To Spend Time With Your Kids Hour’

Babylon Bee | October 17, 2023

U.S. — Interest in Drag Queen Story Hour has declined drastically across the country after several libraries chose to more accurately name them “Man-Wearing-Lingerie-Wants-To-Spend-Time-With-Your-Kids Hour.”

“We are absolutely baffled as to why no one wants to come to ‘Man-Wearing-Lingerie-Wants-To-Spend-Time-With-Your-Kids Hour’ all of a sudden,” said Brandie Schmuts, a former Drag Queen Story Hour host. “Just yesterday we were told how brave, beautiful and important it is to spend quality time with small children at libraries, and now we aren’t invited anywhere. What gives?”

According to sources, local parents have expressed their concerns and hesitancy to support these story hours after suddenly realizing they involve grown men in lingerie spending time with little kids. “My eyes are opened,” said concerned parent Hank Richards. “My alarm bells started going off when the library changed the name of this event. It seems super creepy now.”

