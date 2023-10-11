The Rave Music Festival in Israel

October 10, 2023
Something odd happened with the music festival in Israel. The event was planned for another location. It was moved with 48 hours notice, and moved to an area with poor security, in a zone that wasn’t fit for that level of an event. Why would an entire international music festival…
Israel music festival location moved only 2 days before
Re’im music festival massacre
Gathering and festivities
The Supernova Sukkot Gathering was a weekend-long outdoor trance music festival that began on 6 October 2023.[7][8] It took place in the western Negev desert,[6] approximately 5 km (3.1 mi) from the Gaza–Israel barrier, near the Re’im kibbutz.[3][9] Produced by an organizer called Nova,[9][6][a] the gathering was the Israeli edition of Universo Paralello, a psy trance festival that originated in Bahia, Brazil.[7]
According to the organizer, the site was booked only two days before, after the original location in southern Israel backed out.[11]
An artist manager who had several acts scheduled to play the Paralello Universo festival in Re’im, Israel, near the Gaza Strip, and who was there during the attack on the festival, describes a scene of chaos and terror.
Universo Paralello was not originally intended to take place at the Re’im site, with organizers moving it to this location only two days before it started, when another site in southern Israel fell through.
