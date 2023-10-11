News Ticker

The Rave Music Festival in Israel

October 11, 2023 Winter Watch Around the Web, International News 1

October 10, 2023

1 Comment on The Rave Music Festival in Israel

  1. Israel music festival location moved only 2 days before

    Re’im music festival massacre
    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Re%27im_music_festival_massacre

    […]

    Gathering and festivities

    The Supernova Sukkot Gathering was a weekend-long outdoor trance music festival that began on 6 October 2023.[7][8] It took place in the western Negev desert,[6] approximately 5 km (3.1 mi) from the Gaza–Israel barrier, near the Re’im kibbutz.[3][9] Produced by an organizer called Nova,[9][6][a] the gathering was the Israeli edition of Universo Paralello, a psy trance festival that originated in Bahia, Brazil.[7]

    According to the organizer, the site was booked only two days before, after the original location in southern Israel backed out.[11]

    [11] Artist Manager Describes Israeli Rave Massacre: ‘It Turned Into a Nightmare’
    https://www.billboard.com/music/music-news/israel-music-festival-attack-artist-manager-account-massacre-1235436829/

    An artist manager who had several acts scheduled to play the Paralello Universo festival in Re’im, Israel, near the Gaza Strip, and who was there during the attack on the festival, describes a scene of chaos and terror.

    […]

    Universo Paralello was not originally intended to take place at the Re’im site, with organizers moving it to this location only two days before it started, when another site in southern Israel fell through.

    Hmmm. How convenient …

    Reply

Post a Comment

Copyright © 2023 | MH Magazine WordPress Theme by MH Themes

Winter Watch
%d bloggers like this: