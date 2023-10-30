Maine’s Gun Grabbing False Flag Shooting Exposed

James Fetzer | October 29, 2023

Yet another US mass shooting in the United States. Tragically these incidents, if they’re even real, are a regular recurring, now permanent fixture in America with virtually all of them eventually exposed as gun-grabbing false flags. But this one’s was hyped up as one of the deadliest in the northernmost New England State of Maine, a state renowned for its natural beauty and rocky shoreline.

The crime scenes in Maine were a restaurant and a bowling alley in Lewiston, a small city but second largest city in the state with a population of 37,121. City Councilor Robert McCarthy reported to CNN that on Wednesday evening October 25th that multiple shootings at two locations took place, killing up to 22 people and injuring 50-60 more. Deliberate or not, “wag the dog” false flag mass shootings never fail to exaggerate breaking news for shocking, attention-getting effect. In this case, it turns out the mass shooter Robert R. Card II ended up murdering 18 people and injuring 13 patrons at Schemengees Bar and Grille and the Just-In-Time Recreation bowling alley in Lewiston last Wednesday night.

(***)