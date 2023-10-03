(Gaslighting Alert) Pope Francis Claims No Migrant Emergency In Europe – Suggests ‘Individualism’ Is The Problem

Zero Hedge | Oct. 2, 2023
If you want to see the real poison at play in the methodology of deconstruction, look at it in the context of illegal and mass immigration in the western world. Deconstruction argues, essentially, that any truth can be broken down into various parts and reassembled to express a completely different meaning. Therefore, there is no truth, only the way in which people are taught to perceive the various pieces of the truth, and that can be changed with the right kind of conditioning.
In the case of illegal immigration, western populations are being taught that the chaos and instability they are witnessing is actually an “opportunity” for them to turn the other cheek and embrace the virtue of victimhood. Simply accept that the mass migration of incompatible cultures is going to happen, look at it as a gift which allows you to spend your hard earned labor and accomplishments giving charity to people who only showed up on the promise of free handouts, and then you won’t have to be angry about it any longer.
The hand rubbers of semiteness are having the time of their lives with this but no way will Israel allow it…. if you suggest that then you’re accused of the Worlds’ deadliest crime of antisemitic racism, and most people are terrified of the ADL & co. labelling them an antisemitic racist.
Aah, “Frankie”… Wanna see corruption? Control? Watch Pope “Frankie” kiss the Rabbi’s ring/butt. Nothing more entertaining than watching Babylon The Great grovel before those representing the DOGMA responsible for framing, torturing and murdering The Christ – No, I don’t mean the “tools” who carried it out, I mean those who were so “oppressed” even back then they had the power to frighten a seated Roman governor into doing their will;
Matthew 27: 24 – 25
Seeing that it did no good but, rather, an uproar was arising, Pilate took water and washed his hands before the crowd, saying: “I am innocent of the blood of this man. You yourselves must see to it.” At that all the people said in answer: “Let his blood come upon us and upon our children.”
John 8:44
You are from your father the Devil, and you wish to do the desires of your father. That one was a murderer when he began, and he did not stand fast in the truth, because truth is not in him. When he speaks the lie, he speaks according to his own disposition, because he is a liar and the father of the lie.
If you want to know who controls you, look
at who you are not allowed to criticize.
Voltaire
Come on chumps, think about it…
What single group has the power/money to literally ORDER world governments to destroy their own people by importing combat ready males from third world countries – un”vaccinated”, unvetted and UNcontrollable?
Sorry, what was that they fed us about “justice for all”? Remember Leo Frank? USS Liberty? Rachel Corrie? Thom Hurndall? Palestinians? Israeli Christians? Muslims? Betrayal of the Cossacks? Nuremberg show trials?
https://alt.conspiracy.narkive.com/WVt44UaE/jew-murders-16-year-old-fined-621
“Thanks to the terrible power of our international banks, we have forced the Christians into wars without number. Wars have a special value for Jews, Since Christians massacre each other and make more room for us Jews. Wars are the Jews’ Harvest, The Jew banks grow fat on Christian wars. Over 100 million Christians have been swept off the face of the earth by wars and the end is not yet.”
Rabbi Reichorn 1869 http://www.truedemocracy.net/hj32/28.html
Notice the body count? Date? (Already boasting over 100 millions).
don’t forget Saint William of Norwich and the Beiliss Case
The black pope, part of secret societies and #Globalist #Communist #NWO agendas would say that. A #hypocrite that would never give up the wealth that the Vatican has managed to hoard throughout the centuries.
This “Faux” Pope, raised Communist, still Communist, echoes an old point. This in America:
1916 – Dewey & Education 1916 – Socialist Leader John Dewey’s Textbook still used today, Dewey said dependency is a power, individuality an illness. There-upon the sane are insane, the dependent is sane, as he needs the community. The collective is the norm. By 1934( L.I.D. ) League for Industrial Democracy had student groups in 150 colleges.