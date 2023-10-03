(Gaslighting Alert) Pope Francis Claims No Migrant Emergency In Europe – Suggests ‘Individualism’ Is The Problem

Zero Hedge | Oct. 2, 2023

If you want to see the real poison at play in the methodology of deconstruction, look at it in the context of illegal and mass immigration in the western world. Deconstruction argues, essentially, that any truth can be broken down into various parts and reassembled to express a completely different meaning. Therefore, there is no truth, only the way in which people are taught to perceive the various pieces of the truth, and that can be changed with the right kind of conditioning.

In the case of illegal immigration, western populations are being taught that the chaos and instability they are witnessing is actually an “opportunity” for them to turn the other cheek and embrace the virtue of victimhood. Simply accept that the mass migration of incompatible cultures is going to happen, look at it as a gift which allows you to spend your hard earned labor and accomplishments giving charity to people who only showed up on the promise of free handouts, and then you won’t have to be angry about it any longer.

