Two lottery tickets worth $2.68 billion combined remain unclaimed

Fox News | Sept. 16, 2023

The recent billion-dollar Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots have not had the lucky players holding the winning tickets officially linked to them yet.

The two jackpots have a combined value of $2.68 billion, with the Powerball grand prize amounting to $1.08 billion and the Mega Millions one totalling $1.602 billion on an annuitized basis. The drawings for them took place earlier in the summer.

More recently of the two, in early August, an individual in Florida landed the then-massive Mega Millions grand prize with a ticket dispensed by a Publix in Neptune Beach. It represented Mega Millions’ largest to date, according to officials.

