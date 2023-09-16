DHS warns Mexican-produced drugs like fentanyl likely to kill more Americans than any other threat

Fox News | Sept. 14, 2023

The Department of Homeland Security is warning of a continuing threat from Mexican-produced drugs like fentanyl to Americans, predicting that such drugs brought into the U.S. will likely kill more Americans than any other threat the agency has identified.

“In addition to the enduring terrorism threat, we expect illegal drugs produced in Mexico and sold in the United States will continue to kill more Americans than any other threat,” the agency’s Homeland Threat Assessment for 2024 says.

“During the past year, U.S.-based traffickers have become more involved in the mixing and pressing of fentanyl, contributing to more lethal mixes of this already deadly drug,” it says.

