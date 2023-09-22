Merrick Garland loses his temper and gets emotional AGAIN when speaking about his Jewish ancestry

Daily Mail | Sept. 20, 2023

Merrick Garland got emotional for a second time during a Judiciary hearing on Wednesday when talking about his family’s Jewish ancestry.

The Attorney General got into a heated exchange with Republican Rep. Jeff Van Drew when asked whether Garland, who is Jewish, believes traditional Catholics are violent extremists.

Van Drew was pointing to the creation by two Pacific Coast FBI field offices that wrote a memo claiming traditional Catholics are domestic terrorists.

