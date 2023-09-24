(Babylon Bee) Senate Relaxes Rules To Allow Fetterman To Take Baths In Reflecting Pool

Babylon Bee | Sept 23, 2023

WASHINGTON, D.C. — In a gracious move of bipartisanship, the Senate voted to relax rules to allow their freshman Senator Jabba The Fetterman to take a bath in the reflecting pool.

The rules were immediately relaxed after the Senator from Transylvania described how he would fall into a deep depression were he to not be allowed to bathe naked in the reflecting pool.

“We wouldn’t want our young friend to feel uncomfortable in any way,” said Senator Mitch McConnell over the span of 45 minutes. “Besides, it would be good for the American people to see what the daily life of their elected representatives is like.”

