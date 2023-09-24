Zelensky asks Marina Abramovic to be ambassador for Ukraine

MSN.com | Sept. 22, 2023
Volodymyr Zelensky has asked Marina Abramović, the performance artist, to be an ambassador for Ukraine.
Ms Abramović, a fierce critic of Vladimir Putin’s illegal invasion, said the Ukrainian president had asked for her help in rebuilding schools.
The 76-year-old Serbian is holding her first solo exhibition in the UK and is the first female artist to have a major show in the Main Galleries of the Royal Academy of Arts in London.
Visitors to the exhibition must squeeze between two nude models to enter the show, or opt to bypass what one journalist dubbed the “naked gates”.
“I was the first artist to support the Ukraine war against Russia and to give my voice. It is definitely a repetition of history,” she said in an interview with the Modern Art Museum in Shanghai.
