New Underworld Order: the Triumph of Criminalism

‘Away behind all the governments and the armies there was a big subterranean movement going on, engineered by very dangerous people.’ –– John Buchan

The New Underworld Order (aka Crime Syndicate) is the triumph of criminalism. It’s a world in which official criminality, driven by bribery, compromise and corruption is the norm among all layers of governance.

The Illuminists/Frankist criminals lust after global control so that they can be protected from exposure and punishment.

In particular, the NUO Crime Syndicate is engaged in perpetrating crimes against humanity. A primary crime is in the form of drug-trafficking operations and armed conflict (weapons), which are controlled by the competing and simultaneously collaborating intelligence services in order to finance their corrupt operations and to sustain the corrosive global hegemony activities of the New Underworld Order (NUO) syndicate.

Intelligence communities form, wittingly or unwittingly, the backbone, as they consist essentially of esoteric secret societies promoting a system of synarchy. Rule by secret societies, or synarchy, is the essence of the conspiracy of llluminists/Frankists, who secretly place their operatives in key posts or alongside the holders of power so that only the universalist criminal policies of the NUO are pursued.

The primary characteristic of all these operatives is they are double-minded. Double-mindedness is the essence of the Hegelian dialectical methodology, which creates conflict to make “progress” or advance “history” — manipulating opposing forces in what to them is an exclusively mechanistic world.

Claims of synarchic conspiracies are denigrated as fantasies so that further inquiry is thereby “cut off at the pass.” Yet a leading figurehead in the NUO movement V.I. Lenin defined it for all to see.

In “What is to be Done?” in “Burning Questions of Our Movement” No. 10, Lenin expounded, “In form, such a strong revolutionary organization … may also be described as a ‘conspiratorial’ organisation, because the French word ‘conspiration’ is the equivalent of the Russian word ‘zavogor’ (‘conspiracy’), and such an organisation must have the utmost secrecy.”

Intelligence officers hold key posts in the apparatus and are in conformity with the Jesuit methodology extrapolated by Adam Weishaupt and his synarchy successors.

Illuminism and Freemason Uprising Part I: A Deep Dive into Revolutionary History with Nesta Webster and James Billington

In one letter to a co-conspirator dated Feb. 6, 1788, Weishaupt wrote that “in particular, every person (in, or a candidate for, The Order) shall be made a spy on another and on all around him. Nothing can escape our sight [so that] the trustworthy alone will be admitted to a participation of the whole maxims and political constitution of The Order.”

The ugly reality is that all the main governments are controlled by Dark Forces — resident within intelligence communities, which are in control and out of control.

In looking back at hidden history, there are clear indications that the men of influence of the past were keenly aware of the threat of Illuminati-Freemason infiltration. In 1807, Goethe wrote that “freemasonry creates a state within a state.”

There is a correspondence between George Washington and G.W. Synder that sheds light on the topic of the lodges in 1798. The full exchange can be viewed here, but it begins with a letter from Synder. Although the English is stilted to the modern reader, the book Synder references can be read here.

The author, John Robison, was one of the leading scientists of that era. The point to be made is that this conversation was occurring and continued to occur at the highest levels of intellectual life at the time. It was hardly dismissed as crazy. The short version is that Robison considered Masons a power grab by nefarious, nasty characters using Jedi mind games to run herd over the masses.

Robison in his classic 1798 book “Proofs of a Conspiracy” revealed the Illuminist/NUO oath:

I bind myself to perpetual silence and unshaken loyalty and submission to The Order, in the persons of my Superiors; here making a faithful and complete surrender of my private judgment, my own will, and every narrow-minded [as defined exclusively by the Illuminati, of course] employment of my power and influence … I will conduct myself as required by The Order. … I pledge myself to account the good of The Order as my own, and am ready to serve it with my fortune, my honour, and my blood. The friends and enemies of The Order shall be my friends and enemies …

Kris Millegan wrote in 2003 that The Order of 322 is “a multi-generational cult that believes in the power of death to bring about change, a group of Zeitgeist initiates believing that the end justifies the means, and uses massive deaths to feed their necromancy.”

The end justifies the means. This is the common thread which “illuminates” everything they do. Illuminism is twisted “light unto the world.”

Robison explained this methodology in his (late 18th century context) “Proofs of a Conspiracy“:

The authority of the ruling powers is represented as of inferior moral weight to that of The Order. [Weishaupt taught that] “These powers are despots when they do not conduct themselves by [The Order’s] principles; and it is therefore our duty to surround them [rulers] with its [The Order’s] members, so that the profane may have no access to them.”

This means that those who seek power or possess political ambition, but whose souls have not yet been sold to Satan (Illuminism), have no chance of ever wielding it — making, of course, complete nonsense of “democracy” and “freedom,” which are words that Illuminists/Frankists use as slogans to bamboozle the pajama people, who they fundamentally despise.

And as Professor Robison, citing Weishaupt, himself said again:

“Thus we are able most powerfully to promote [The Order’s] interests. If any person is more disposed to listen to Princes than to The Order, he is not fit for it, and must rise no higher. We must do our utmost to procure the advancement of Illuminati into all important civil offices.”

Thus the “democratic system” has become a plaything of the New Underworld Order of Illuminism, which has hidden behind the “conspiracy theory” lie. It’s in the hands of a self-appointed sect of very dark operatives whose will has been forfeited and bound to a Luciferian force.

By definition, therefore, none of these people can ever respond to the so-called Will of the People — hence the emptiness of their verbiage — since they are bound by an agenda set by a Crime Syndicate Brotherhood that serves its own interests, rather than those of the general population. They seek global hegemony and control.

It’s not hard to trace the Illuminist origins of the contemporary scourge of “political correctness,” which is a mind-control mechanism to substitute “slides” for original thought and inquiry on the assumption that this will ensure over time that subservient populations become putty in the hands of the manipulators.

Mind-controlled agent operatives would in due course rise to the top of the pile. In instances such as Justin Trudeau, mental-mapping and prior sensitivity training has been so extreme that almost his entire verbal output consists exclusively of vapid, prefabricated, ideological “slides.”

This is a parallel, hidden “horizontal world.” Within this secretive, murky environment, relationships exist that ruthlessly cut across those prevailing in the overt “vertical’ world.” The relationships and linkages prevailing in the horizontal world are largely unknown to the inhabitants (normies) of the “vertical world.”

Does the second photo strike you as a normal greetings between the leader of a Communist country and a Canadian politician? – And bring mommy along?

Luciferian adepts “have all passed through [initiation] and that involves three things: the infliction of pain without flinching, the infliction of death without flinching, and the use of fire.”

Proof of conspiracy requires specific types of evidence, i.e.,:

(a) there must be secret plots of the participants and efforts made to conceal joint actions,

(b) those plots must jointly agree to take a course of action,

(c) and this action must be illegal.

To grease the skids all matter of dicey legislation and executive orders to legalize conspiracies have been delivered- examples.

President Ronald Reagan promulgated Executive Order 12333 on Dec. 4, 1981, entitled “United States Intelligence Activities”:

2.7. Contracting : Agencies within the Intelligence Community are authorized to enter into contracts or arrangements for the provision of goods or services with private companies or institutions in the United States and need not reveal the sponsorship of such contracts or arrangements for authorized intelligence purposes.