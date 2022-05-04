Was Fidel Castro Justin Trudeau’s Daddy?

The Lugenpresse and usual suspects have spent a lot of effort debunking a theory that Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s is the bastard son of Communist revolutionary and former Cuban Prime Minister Fidel Castro (1926-2016), and not the son of former Canadian Prime Minister Joseph Philippe Pierre Yves Elliott Trudeau (1919-2000).

The two primary reasons given are the incredulity fallacy and the requirement that Justin Trudeau would have had to be conceived in the early spring of 1971 as Trudeau was born on December 25, 1971.

When it comes to these New Underworld Order Crime Syndicate families and behaviors, incredulity doesn’t cut it with us. These people are freaks with a big F.

The inquirists main case for the Castro-Trudeau theory is the astonishing resemblance. When Pierre Trudeau on the left is compared with Fidel Castro, one can see what the fuss is all about.

However, the debunkers then dismiss the theory and move on by stating that the Trudeau couple didn’t meet Castro in Cuba until 1976, when Justin was four years old. Here, they are pictured in 1976 with Margaret Trudeau looking very familiar and touchy with Castro.

So goes the narrative. But now for the rest of the story.

A Look at the Super Strange Relationship of Margaret and Pierre Trudeau

Margaret Joan Trudeau (née Sinclair, born Sept. 10, 1948) is a Canadian author, actress, photographer, former television talk show hostess and social advocate for people with bipolar disorder, with which she was diagnosed. The Sinclairs are a leading Illuminati family.

If you’ve been around people who are bipolar, you know it can be a wild ride. That was true in spades with her.

Justin himself is frequently filmed getting teary eyed and sobbing publicly. He’s most definitely partaken heavily in the cultural Marxism Kool-Aid.

As an 18-year-old girl vacationing in Tahiti with her family, Margaret Sinclair met Pierre Trudeau, who was then Canada’s Minister of Justice. Sinclair did not recognize him, and she, in fact, thought little of their encounter. But Trudeau was captivated by the carefree “flower child” nearly 30 years younger than him, and began to pursue her.

Five years later, after a six-month secret engagement, 53-year-old Pierre, who had since been elected Prime Minister, married 23-year-old Margaret on March 4, 1971.

It’s well established that the couple traveled several times to Cuba. Under the Caribbean sun, both were evidently charmed by Fidel, as recounted in John English’s “Just Watch Me: The Life of Pierre Elliot Trudeau 1968-2000.”

For Fidel Castro to have impregnated Margaret, they had to have rendezvoused in early spring of 1971.

Well, it turns out that the Trudeaus were in the Caribbean in April, 1971, during which time they went to an “unidentified nearby island”. They asked the media for complete privacy.

The news clip at left was published in the Ottawa Journal on April 13, 1971.

They then went to Tobago, then to Saint Vincent and the Grenadines (including both Bequia and St. Vincent) with Pierre taking a side-trip to Trinidad while Margaret stayed in Tobago.

So, ladies and gentlemen, we’re mostly adults here. Yes, superficially it seems far fetched that Margaret (and perhaps Pierre) arranged a tryst with Castro in the Caribbean during this “second honeymoon.” But what kind of arrangement would a 53-year-old man have with a bipolar flower child of 23? Maybe an open marriage in quite kinky ways?

Castro made an unprecedented trip to Montreal in 2000 to attend Pierre’s funeral, although frail and ailing himself.

We aren’t in Kansas any more Toto.

Indeed, Pierre ended up having great difficulties with this rather absurd rocky marriage. What could he have been thinking? Margaret had an affair with U.S. Senator Ted Kennedy and the Trudeaus’ marriage ultimately ended amid stories she was having an affair with Ronnie Wood of the Rolling Stones, according to Keith Richards’ autobiography “Life with Mick Jagger.”

Wild woman Margaret Trudeau smuggled drugs in the prime minister’s luggage and made scantily-clad appearances at Studio 54. She had a clear history of sneaking off to party and all that came with the lifestyle. But not with Fidel? Really?

According to former aides, Castro had an incredible sexual appetite. It has been reported that he would sleep with at least two different women per day, and would send his bodyguards out to find the most beautiful ones for his pleasure. Sounds like Bill Clinton in Arkansas.

As pointed out in a 2014 Vice article, there is a local custom in Cuba in which any woman who doesn’t know who the father of her child is will call it “Fidelito,” or Little Fidel.

And what about Pierre Trudeau? Per a Globe and Mail article:

He often invited two girlfriends to the same event. Allan Gotlieb, his ambassador to Washington, complained about one dinner he hosted for Mr. Trudeau because he had three girlfriends there. At 24 Sussex, he carried on downstairs even though Margaret (from whom he was officially separated) was still in residence upstairs.

Next, Margaret tore apart a quilt made by Canadian conceptual artist Joyce Wieland on the wall in the prime minister’s official residence in Ottawa because it celebrated “reason over passion.” Her husband’s personal motto was “reason before passion.”

She separated from her husband Pierre in 1977 and became a much-talked-about jet-setter.

Winter Watch Takeaway

We have well established the evidence of a strong taste for kink among the parties involved. Did Margaret Trudeau, more likely with Pierre in tow, take an under-the-radar side trip for a very friendly meet up of hypersexuals with Fidel Castro during their April 1971 excursion in the Caribbean? Sure looks that way. And the relationships last for decades.