Mason Wells from Brussels Airport Blast: Head Shrinks After Miracle Recovery

Mason Wells is said to be a “Mormon missionary” who survived his third “terrorist attack” in Brussels on March 22, 2016. The incredible story goes that Johnny-on-the-Spot Wells was in the Boston Marathon and Paris events as well. What are the odds? On the afternoon of April 15, 2013, as Wells cheered for his mom at the Boston Marathon finish line, two bombs detonated in the very spot he’d stood only moments earlier.
Mason was said to have third-degree burns, ruptured his Achilles tendon, suffered shrapnel injuries from the Brussels attack; but regardless, was quickly flown to Utah for his recovery.
Wells enjoyed a miraculous recovery from his injuries, except for one thing: He has a shrunken cartoon world pin head – see header photo. Poor Mason Wells. He ends up, against all odds, in three terrorist attacks, then gets third-degree burns and now he’s a Zika virus victim to boot. You can decide for yourselves if his neck and right shoulder line in the headline photo looks doctored. This next photo shows Mason pre-shrinkage.
At Naval Academy graduation several years later, the head appears to have bounced back and the burns look no worse for the wear.
The big question I have: Does the Crime Syndicate make incredible operational errors, or do they do it deliberately for shits and giggles at the expense of the pajama people? I actually lean toward the later.
“Mason” (yes that’s right, mason) also has a book out called “Left Standing” and a calling card right on the cover shows him with his left foot shoeless.
Have you considered the argument that the Crime Syndicate must push these absurdities, symbols, and rituals in our face as a requirement of their magic spells which they preform over us? If they didn’t put their “Mason’s” out their then their social conditioning rituals wouldn’t work?
Yes, spot on theory. My term for it is black magik.
You know it all, don’t you.
Yeah.
Could you put up your real photo in there?!
Why is that pajama person, do you think I am lacking in guts and courage?
For those who are having trouble detecting free range Freemasons without a current photograph, here are some helpful tips.
A. Freemasons have a strong affinity for the color orange. They may wear orange t-shirts, have orange furniture in their houses, etc.
B They virtually all have some kind of checkerboard pattern in their immediate living environment. This is typically black-and-white with equal sized squares, closely resembling a chessboard, but other colors are possible. Spot a checkerboard floor and an orange couch and you have found a Mason, without doubt.
C The number 33. They use this number in their various scams whenever they feel able to get away with it. Just as an example, WW1 ended on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month, because this added up to 33.
Tradesmen, who often are in other peoples houses in the daily performance of their duties, can be very helpful to the rest of us in finding these creeps.
No wonder I hate orange clothing! And the only checkerboard squares in our house is the boardgame for checkers/chess. As for 33, it bothers me that 33 has been turned into a symbol of evil considering Jesus Christ died at age 33 (according to Biblical historians, anyway, both those who claim he died in 33 AD born in “0 AD” or was born in 4 BC and died in 29 AD.) Could also be he died at age 33 and so to invert good to evil the Freemasons/Jesuits made 33 into an evil symbol.
At first I thought that this might be real, based on the African shrunken head idea– only a living skull, here, would be the subject. You had me fooled. GREAT little article. I’m coming back to this site for more.