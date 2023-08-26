Mason Wells from Brussels Airport Blast: Head Shrinks After Miracle Recovery

Mason Wells is said to be a “Mormon missionary” who survived his third “terrorist attack” in Brussels on March 22, 2016. The incredible story goes that Johnny-on-the-Spot Wells was in the Boston Marathon and Paris events as well. What are the odds? On the afternoon of April 15, 2013, as Wells cheered for his mom at the Boston Marathon finish line, two bombs detonated in the very spot he’d stood only moments earlier.

Mason was said to have third-degree burns, ruptured his Achilles tendon, suffered shrapnel injuries from the Brussels attack; but regardless, was quickly flown to Utah for his recovery.

Wells enjoyed a miraculous recovery from his injuries, except for one thing: He has a shrunken cartoon world pin head – see header photo. Poor Mason Wells. He ends up, against all odds, in three terrorist attacks, then gets third-degree burns and now he’s a Zika virus victim to boot. You can decide for yourselves if his neck and right shoulder line in the headline photo looks doctored. This next photo shows Mason pre-shrinkage.

At Naval Academy graduation several years later, the head appears to have bounced back and the burns look no worse for the wear.

The big question I have: Does the Crime Syndicate make incredible operational errors, or do they do it deliberately for shits and giggles at the expense of the pajama people? I actually lean toward the later.

“Mason” (yes that’s right, mason) also has a book out called “Left Standing” and a calling card right on the cover shows him with his left foot shoeless.

For more on the shoes in staged deception rabbit holes see “Shoes in Staged Deceptions and False Flags as Both Calling Cards and Black Magik.”