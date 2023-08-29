Labor Market Implodes: Job Openings Crater, Prior Data “Unexpectedly” Revised Sharply Lower

Zero Hedge | August 29, 2023
For months we have been warning that at a time when the US economy is careening into a hard landing recession, the manipulated, seasonally-adjusted, and politically goalseeked job openings data released as part of the DOL’s JOLTS report is sheer rubbish (see “US Job Openings Far Lower Than Reported By Department Of Labor“; “Handle The JOLTS Data With Care“, “Just Make it Up: Job Openings Unexpectedly Soar As Labor Department Now Guessing What The Number Is“). Today, the BLS finally got the memo.
With consensus expecting only a modest drop in the July job openings from 9.582 million to 9.5 million, what the BLS reported instead was a doozy: in July there were just 8.827 million job openings, the first sub-9 million print since March 2021. It was also the 3rd biggest miss on record!
Worse, had the BLS not drastically slashed the May number from 9.582MM to a laughable 9.165MM, the drop would have been almost 800K job openings. And yes, today’s downward revision…
