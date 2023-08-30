(Babylon Bee) Furious McCarthy Promises To Respond To Biden Corruption With Strongliest-Worded Letter Ever

Babylon Bee | August 29, 2023

As evidence of President Joe Biden’s corruption continues to mount, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has issued his most serious threat yet, promising to respond to the Biden administration with the strongliest-worded letter ever written.

“Don’t test me! I’ll totally do it!” Speaker McCarthy told members of the media assembled at the U.S. Capitol. “If President Biden and his corrupt administration keep blatantly flouting the law and selling out our nation and its citizens, I will have no choice but to write yet another letter explaining my displeasure. This time, I’ll use even stronger language. That should do the trick!”

(***)