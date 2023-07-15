Perfect Triangle Roundup with G-Man

Focused on RFK Jr report from the border and who is responsible. Followed with the tentacles of Merrick Garland. The accession of Alexander Soros clip was referenced. We went over some emerging go to sources for news and facts. The new documentary on the Jan. 6 psyops was introduced. – EVERYTHING WRONG WITH THE CAPITOL RIOTS IN 889 ANGLES

WW posts discussed:

Financiers of Migrant Caravans Identified But Not Revealed

HIDDEN IN PLAIN SIGHT: AG Merrick Garland’s Nepotism Connection is Chilling Dissent Toward Critical Race Theory Peddlers in K-12 Education

Are the Adults Running the Show Now at Bud?

Podcast is here